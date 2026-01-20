Bulgaria Joins Black Sea Oil and Gas Consortium with 10% Stake

Bulgaria has officially secured a 10 per cent stake in a consortium engaged in oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea, becoming a direct investor in the development of the country’s offshore energy resources.

The agreement was finalized on Thursday, with state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) joining OMV Offshore Bulgaria and Numed Energy Balkan Limited in a partnership covering the exploration rights for the “Han Asparuh” block. The signing ceremony was attended by outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov.

Speaking at the event, Zhelyazkov highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, noting that local energy production could eventually meet domestic demand. He emphasized that the move strengthens Bulgaria’s energy and raw material independence while positioning the country as a key energy hub in southeastern Europe.