Burgas Declares Flu Epidemic as Cases Rise to 300 per 10,000 Residents

The Burgas region is currently facing a significant rise in flu cases, with 300 of every 10,000 residents reported sick, according to regional governor Vladimir Krumov. The increase marks a notable jump from the previous count of 246 cases, prompting authorities to declare a flu epidemic in the area.

As part of the measures to curb the spread, schools have been given a two-day window to organize online learning for students. The epidemic declaration is effective until January 30, with the regional headquarters scheduled to review the situation on January 29. Governor Krumov urged parents and young people to avoid gathering in large groups in enclosed spaces, emphasizing that such precautions are critical to controlling transmission.

The Regional Health Inspectorate, led by Dr. Georgi Pazderov, has also suspended all mass events and extracurricular activities, including school trips, sports festivals, and other organized gatherings. Student Olympiads scheduled before January 30 are an exception but will proceed under strict anti-epidemic protocols. Authorities hope that these measures, combined with public cooperation, will help reduce the impact of the flu outbreak and prevent further escalation.