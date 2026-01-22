Political Tensions Rise in Bulgaria Following Trump’s Invitation to Radev

Tensions have emerged in Bulgaria following the announcement that President Rumen Radev, who recently submitted his resignation to the Constitutional Court, received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the so-called “Peace Council.” The news has sparked an exchange of statements between Bulgarian institutions and questions about the country’s official position on international affairs.

The presidency confirmed that Radev had received the invitation on January 20 to represent Bulgaria in the international initiative, emphasizing the importance of U.S. peace efforts. Radev noted that, due to Bulgaria’s current situation, with both the government and the president stepping down, sustainable institutional stability is needed before the country can fully engage in international cooperation aimed at preserving peace and security.

However, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev publicly expressed surprise at the timing of Radev’s announcement, noting that the invitation had been officially sent on Sunday and received on Monday, but the president waited three days to inform the public. Georgiev criticized the lack of clarity on Bulgaria’s stance regarding the initiative, including the peace plan in Gaza and the broader 20-point agenda presented by the U.S. He stressed that Bulgarian citizens have a right to know the country’s positions on international policy, the values it defends, and its civilizational alignment, pointing out that Bulgaria has recently completed key milestones such as joining Schengen and the eurozone.

The presidency responded, clarifying that the invitation was received through formal diplomatic channels and that Minister Georgiev’s claims about the timing and handling of the communication were inaccurate. The presidential administration emphasized that any speculation undermining the professionalism of the diplomatic service was unfounded.

Meanwhile, political figures reacted to the situation. DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski urged Bulgaria to join Trump’s initiative promptly, calling on Radev to submit the proposal to the National Assembly for approval and then to the Council of Ministers to implement Bulgaria’s participation in the “Peace Council.”

In the same context of international concerns, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov clarified during a parliamentary hearing that Bulgaria does not plan to send troops to Greenland. This statement follows growing tensions around the Danish territory after Trump suggested that Greenland could become part of the United States, a proposal firmly opposed by Denmark and supported by the EU.

The government, led by outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining Bulgaria’s European identity, fulfilling EU obligations, and upholding its role as a reliable NATO ally, emphasizing continuity in foreign policy despite the current political changes.

