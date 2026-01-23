Icy Chaos Across Bulgaria: Ruse Freezes, Traffic Disrupted from Kazanlak to the Mountains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 09:49
The Bulgarian city of Ruse woke up to extremely hazardous winter conditions today, with residents describing the city as having turned into a giant ice rink overnight. Warnings circulated widely on social media from late evening into the early morning hours, urging people to stay indoors due to the danger. Sidewalks and streets were reported to be completely frozen, making movement on foot or by car highly risky. Residents also warned of delays to public transport, while drivers said vehicles were sliding uncontrollably, likening them to sleds. Numerous photos documenting the icy conditions were shared in local online groups. As of the morning hours, no official statements or alerts had been issued by the municipal authorities in Ruse. A yellow weather code for low temperatures is in force for the region.

Winter conditions also caused traffic disruptions in Kazanlak, despite the relatively thin snow cover. Snowfall early in the day led to slippery streets and difficult driving conditions across the city and surrounding area. The most serious situation developed in the Iztok district, where a bus with a Gabrovo registration became stuck on a steep section of road. While attempting to move, the vehicle blocked the entire roadway, bringing traffic in that part of the district to a complete standstill. Traffic Police arrived promptly, secured the area to prevent further incidents and began regulating traffic while arrangements were made to tow the bus. Authorities warned that roads in and around Kazanlak remain wet and icy in places and appealed to drivers to proceed with caution, avoid risky maneuvers and use vehicles properly equipped for winter conditions.

In Sofia, overnight snowfall prompted extensive anti-icing and snow removal operations. All routes used by public transport across the capital were treated, according to the Sofia Municipality, with a total of 105 snowplows deployed. Main and neighborhood streets in districts including Vazrazhdane, Lozenets, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel, Lyulin, Kremikovtsi and Pancharevo were treated against icing. In higher-altitude areas, snow was cleared by plowing, while key roads in Bankya, Vrabnitsa, Pancharevo and along the Southern Arc of the Ring Road were also cleaned. In Vitosha Nature Park, sandblasting was carried out on the roads between Dragalevtsi and Aleko hut, as well as between Boyana and the Golden Bridges area. Urban public transport continues to operate normally throughout the city. Authorities reminded drivers to use winter-ready vehicles and maintain reasonable speeds, while owners of commercial buildings and residential blocks were urged to clear adjacent sidewalks and entrances.

In Montana region, 41 vehicles are engaged in clearing the republican road network. Snow cover in some areas has reached between 5 and 6 centimeters, with light snowfall continuing. Three road maintenance vehicles are sanding the Petrohan Pass, where temperatures have dropped to minus 5 degrees Celsius. A heavy truck spun off on the Lom-Kozloduy road, prompting the dispatch of additional equipment to re-sand the route. Road authorities reported that no roads in the region are currently closed, but appealed to drivers to adapt their speed to winter conditions.

Meteorologists have issued a yellow weather warning for snowfall and the risk of ice drifts in the regions of Haskovo, Smolyan and Kardzhali, alongside the cold weather warning for Ruse. Due to heavy snowfall in Smolyan region, heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers are temporarily banned from using the Prevala, Rozhen and Pechinsko passes, as well as the Devin–Krichim and Batak–Dospat roads. Snow-clearing machinery is actively treating republican roads in the area. Similar restrictions for trucks over 12 tonnes are in place on the Ardino–Kardzhali road and the Gotse Delchev–Katuntsi route via Popovi Livadi, as well as on the Troyan, Petrohan and Shipka passes.

