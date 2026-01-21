PM Zhelyazkov Leads Bulgaria’s Delegation at Davos

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is leading the country’s delegation at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev is also part of the delegation. Discussions at the forum are focused on the international economic outlook, current geopolitical dynamics, and security-related challenges.

Against this backdrop, Foreign Minister Georgiev commented on a statement released by the President’s Office, which announced that President Rumen Radev had received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in a peace initiative. The foreign minister said he was surprised by the timing and manner in which the information was made public.

According to Georgiev, the invitation was formally sent on Sunday and received on Monday. He noted that several days later, despite the already publicly known participation of the prime minister in the Davos forum, the presidency chose to disclose the letter without clarifying its stance on the proposal. He added that so far there has been no official position expressed regarding the Gaza peace initiative, the outlined 20-point plan, or other major issues currently shaping Bulgaria’s foreign policy agenda.