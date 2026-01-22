Bulgaria Weather: Snowfall and Icy Conditions Expected Thursday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather: Snowfall and Icy Conditions Expected Thursday @Pixabay

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued warnings for significant snowfall and icy conditions on Thursday, January 22.

A yellow alert for heavy snow has been declared for the Smolyan region, where up to 10 centimeters of new snow is expected to accumulate. A separate yellow alert has been issued for ice formation during the morning hours in the Kardzhali and Haskovo regions.

Cloudy skies are expected overnight, with widespread snowfall across Central Bulgaria. The heaviest snow is forecast for the extreme southern areas. In Eastern Bulgaria, precipitation will mainly take the form of rain, while in the Ludogorie Mountains and the Eastern Rhodopes, icy conditions may develop.

Thursday will see continued rainfall in Southern and Eastern Bulgaria, though precipitation is expected to taper off by evening. Minimum temperatures will range between -4° and 1°, while daytime highs will generally reach 1° to 6°, slightly warmer in southwestern regions.

Looking ahead to the weekend, fog or low-lying clouds will persist in plains and valleys, with isolated light precipitation possible. Mountain areas are expected to see mostly sunny conditions on Saturday, followed by increasing cloud cover on Sunday. Temperatures will remain low, with minimums between -5° and 0° and maximums ranging from 2° to 7° across most of the country.

Sunday and Monday will bring significant cloud cover and rainfall, particularly in Southern and western Bulgaria, with heavier showers in some areas. By Tuesday, precipitation is expected to cease nationwide, and skies will begin to clear.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

