About 1,000 More Boys Born Than Girls Each Year in Bulgaria

Bansko Named Europe’s Most Affordable Ski Resort in 2026
Bansko has been named the most affordable ski destination in Europe, according to the latest EasyJet index, which evaluates costs including lift passes, equipment rental, accommodation
HOT: » NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics
Health Minister Silvi Kirilov marked Maternity Care Day, observed on January 21 according to the old calendar, by extending congratulations to obstetricians, gynecologists, neonatologists, midwives and all healthcare professionals involved in maternal and newborn care.
Official data show that Bulgaria currently has close to 3,900 practicing midwives and around 1,500 obstetricians and gynecologists. Demographic trends indicate that each year roughly 1,000 more boys are born than girls, a pattern that has remained consistent over the past three years.
Statistics from the national health information system reveal notable regional differences in maternal age. Women give birth at the youngest average age in Yambol district, at about 22.5 years, while Sofia records the highest average maternal age, approaching 31. Almost one-third of all births in the country take place in the capital, whereas Vidin district registers the lowest number of newborns.
As part of the traditional Babinden celebrations, midwives and specialist doctors perform a ritual hand-washing ceremony in maternity wards and specialized units across the country.
On the occasion, Assoc. Prof. Liliya Vakrilova, head of the Neonatology Clinic at the Maichin Dom University Hospital, shared a message wishing for more healthy newborns and encouraging parents of premature babies or children with health challenges to maintain trust in both medical teams and themselves.
According to the latest Eurostat data, Bulgaria now has the highest fertility rate in the European Union.
Health authorities in Bulgaria have reported a slight decline in the coverage of mandatory childhood vaccinations, with the percentage of unvaccinated children ranging between 3 and 18 percent depending on the region
The Burgas region is currently facing a significant rise in flu cases, with 300 of every 10,000 residents reported sick, according to regional governor Vladimir Krumov
The Regional Headquarters for Combating Influenza and Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) in Burgas has proposed declaring a flu epidemic across the entire Burgas region, covering all 13 municipalities.
Bulgaria is bracing for the peak of this season’s flu, which health authorities expect to occur at the end of January. Currently, officials say there is no need to declare a nationwide epidemic, according to Health Minister Silvi Kirilov
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence