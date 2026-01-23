About 1,000 More Boys Born Than Girls Each Year in Bulgaria

Health Minister Silvi Kirilov marked Maternity Care Day, observed on January 21 according to the old calendar, by extending congratulations to obstetricians, gynecologists, neonatologists, midwives and all healthcare professionals involved in maternal and newborn care.

Official data show that Bulgaria currently has close to 3,900 practicing midwives and around 1,500 obstetricians and gynecologists. Demographic trends indicate that each year roughly 1,000 more boys are born than girls, a pattern that has remained consistent over the past three years.

Statistics from the national health information system reveal notable regional differences in maternal age. Women give birth at the youngest average age in Yambol district, at about 22.5 years, while Sofia records the highest average maternal age, approaching 31. Almost one-third of all births in the country take place in the capital, whereas Vidin district registers the lowest number of newborns.

As part of the traditional Babinden celebrations, midwives and specialist doctors perform a ritual hand-washing ceremony in maternity wards and specialized units across the country.

On the occasion, Assoc. Prof. Liliya Vakrilova, head of the Neonatology Clinic at the Maichin Dom University Hospital, shared a message wishing for more healthy newborns and encouraging parents of premature babies or children with health challenges to maintain trust in both medical teams and themselves.