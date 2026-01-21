Italian Woman Detained after Two-Month Theft Spree at Sofia Airport Terminal 2
The Sofia Regional Prosecution Office has formally charged an Italian national over a series of thefts committed at a retail outlet at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
According to the prosecution, the investigation shows that over nearly two months, from November 24, 2025, to January 19, 2026, the woman, identified by the initials V. T., carried out five separate thefts as part of a continued criminal offence. During this period, she allegedly took jewellery, underwear and cosmetic products from a shop located at Terminal 2 of Bulgaria’s main international airport. The total value of the stolen goods amounts to EUR 4,193.50, or roughly BGN 8,200 at the fixed exchange rate.
Pretrial proceedings are currently underway for an offence under the Criminal Code, which provides for a custodial sentence if guilt is proven. Prosecutors note that the accused does not have a registered address in Bulgaria.
Given the risk that she could leave the country, the supervising prosecutor has ordered her detention for up to 72 hours. The Sofia Regional Prosecution Office is expected to submit a request to the Sofia Regional Court seeking a permanent measure of remand in custody.
Bulgaria: Man Tries to Pay Water Bill with Fake 100 Euros, Police Arrest Two
In Bulgaria's region of Montana, authorities reported another case involving counterfeit euros after a man attempted to pay his water bill with a fake 100-euro note
75% of Fake Euros in Bulgaria Are 20 and 50 Notes, Experts Say
In Kazanlak, a grocery store owner recently identified a counterfeit 100-euro banknote in circulation. Tihomir Bezlov, chief expert of the Security program at the Center for the Study of Democracy
215 Liters of Alcohol Confiscated in Bulgarian Village Following Police Inspection
Bulgarian authorities seized 215 liters of alcohol from a commercial premises in the village of Malo Konare, Pazardzhik region, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik reported.
Pensioners Robbed of €25,500 in Bulgaria After Bank Visit
A family of pensioners from the village of Lozno in Kyustendil became victims of a robbery after converting 50,000 leva (approximately €25,500) into euros at a local bank.
Bulgaria: Counterfeit 500-Euro Note Detected at Pernik Casino
A counterfeit 500 Euro (BGN 980) banknote was discovered in Pernik after being used to claim winnings at a local casino.
Bulgaria: Counterfeit Euros Discovered After Gas Station Employee Swaps Banknotes
A case involving counterfeit euro banknotes has been uncovered at a gas station in the town of Valchedrum, Montana region, where a young employee managed to replace genuine currency with fake bills during his shifts. The forged banknotes entered the stati