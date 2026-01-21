Italian Woman Detained after Two-Month Theft Spree at Sofia Airport Terminal 2

Crime | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 15:27
Bulgaria: Italian Woman Detained after Two-Month Theft Spree at Sofia Airport Terminal 2

The Sofia Regional Prosecution Office has formally charged an Italian national over a series of thefts committed at a retail outlet at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, the investigation shows that over nearly two months, from November 24, 2025, to January 19, 2026, the woman, identified by the initials V. T., carried out five separate thefts as part of a continued criminal offence. During this period, she allegedly took jewellery, underwear and cosmetic products from a shop located at Terminal 2 of Bulgaria’s main international airport. The total value of the stolen goods amounts to EUR 4,193.50, or roughly BGN 8,200 at the fixed exchange rate.

Pretrial proceedings are currently underway for an offence under the Criminal Code, which provides for a custodial sentence if guilt is proven. Prosecutors note that the accused does not have a registered address in Bulgaria.

Given the risk that she could leave the country, the supervising prosecutor has ordered her detention for up to 72 hours. The Sofia Regional Prosecution Office is expected to submit a request to the Sofia Regional Court seeking a permanent measure of remand in custody.

