Trump Just Invited Rumen Radev to Represent Bulgaria in New Gaza Peace Council

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 13:51
Bulgaria: Trump Just Invited Rumen Radev to Represent Bulgaria in New Gaza Peace Council

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has received a formal letter from US President Donald Trump inviting Bulgaria to take part as a founding member of the Peace Council initiated by the American head of state, with Radev designated as the country’s representative in the future international body. The information was confirmed by the Presidential press office at Dondukov 2 street.

Further reading: NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

The Peace Council, proposed by President Trump, is intended to encourage broad international cooperation aimed at achieving peaceful solutions to ongoing military conflicts, including the war in Gaza and tensions in other regions. According to the presidency, the initiative is focused on diplomacy as a primary instrument for de-escalation and long-term stability.

Further reading: President Radev to Stay in Office Until Friday as Constitutional Court Weighs Resignation

In his reply to the US president, Radev stressed the importance of Trump’s peace initiatives in easing global conflicts and voiced hope that Washington’s emphasis on diplomacy would contribute to lasting solutions in Gaza and beyond. He also pointed to what he described as international recognition of Bulgarian diplomacy, noting the appointment of Nickolay Mladenov as High Representative for Gaza within the framework of the Peace Council.

Radev’s response also addressed Bulgaria’s internal political developments. He referred to the recent resignations from the government following mass protests across the country, as well as his own decision to step down from the presidency. According to Radev, his resignation is aimed at allowing him to engage directly in efforts to restore statehood, reinforce the rule of law, and rebuild trust and dialogue between institutions and citizens.

The outgoing head of state expressed confidence that Bulgaria will soon achieve a stable and sustainable institutional environment. Such stability, he added, would allow for the continuation of effective cooperation with the United States, particularly in the context of shared efforts to safeguard peace and international security.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, Trump, peace

Related Articles:

About 1,000 More Boys Born Than Girls Each Year in Bulgaria

Health Minister Silvi Kirilov marked Maternity Care Day, observed on January 21 according to the old calendar, by extending congratulations to obstetricians, gynecologists, neonatologists, midwives and all healthcare professionals involved in maternal and

Society » Health | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Military Standing: Ahead of Serbia and North Macedonia, But Lags Behind Regional Powers

Bulgaria holds the 62nd position worldwide in the military power index, according to the latest assessment by the online platform Global Firepower.

Politics » Defense | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Rejects Ties to Peevski, Signals End to Budget Concessions and Criticises President Radev

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has said his party will not make further concessions on fiscal policy and will move back toward a conservative budget framework, arguing that the state should redistribute less than 40% of gross domestic product

Politics | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgaria Weather: Snowfall and Icy Conditions Expected Thursday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued warnings for significant snowfall and icy conditions on Thursday, January 22.

Society » Environment | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Trump: 'We Won't Use Force on Greenland… But You Can Say No and We Will Remember - Negotiations Now!'

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump emphasized that the United States seeks “immediate negotiations” regarding Greenland, while insisting he would not use force to acquire the island.

World | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 16:35

Survey Shows Strong Public Support for Radev’s Resignation as President

Nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians approve of Rumen Radev’s decision to step down as president, according to a public opinion survey conducted by Gallup for the Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 16:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

PM Zhelyazkov Leads Bulgaria’s Delegation at Davos

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is leading the country’s delegation at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 19:03

Survey Shows Strong Public Support for Radev’s Resignation as President

Nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians approve of Rumen Radev’s decision to step down as president, according to a public opinion survey conducted by Gallup for the Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 16:19

Protests Planned Across Bulgaria Demanding Acting Chief Prosecutor Sarafov’s Resignation

Protests demanding the resignation of acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov will be held in front of courthouses in Sofia and several other cities across Bulgaria.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 15:56

Analysts: Radev’s Entry Could Reform Bulgaria’s Party System and Weaken Smaller Russophile Forces

President Rumen Radev has officially submitted his resignation to the Constitutional Court, signaling the start of a new chapter in Bulgarian politics.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 15:10

President Radev to Stay in Office Until Friday as Constitutional Court Weighs Resignation

President Rumen Radev will remain in office until Friday, when the Constitutional Court is expected to rule on his resignation. The court has officially announced that a hearing on the case has been scheduled for January 23, starting at 10 a.m.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 14:09

'Radev’s Emergence Marks the End of Revival,' Former Minister Says

The possible emergence of a political project linked to Rumen Radev is not expected to alter Bulgaria’s geopolitical direction, according to analysts speaking on bTV.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 11:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria