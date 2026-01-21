Trump Just Invited Rumen Radev to Represent Bulgaria in New Gaza Peace Council

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has received a formal letter from US President Donald Trump inviting Bulgaria to take part as a founding member of the Peace Council initiated by the American head of state, with Radev designated as the country’s representative in the future international body. The information was confirmed by the Presidential press office at Dondukov 2 street.

The Peace Council, proposed by President Trump, is intended to encourage broad international cooperation aimed at achieving peaceful solutions to ongoing military conflicts, including the war in Gaza and tensions in other regions. According to the presidency, the initiative is focused on diplomacy as a primary instrument for de-escalation and long-term stability.

In his reply to the US president, Radev stressed the importance of Trump’s peace initiatives in easing global conflicts and voiced hope that Washington’s emphasis on diplomacy would contribute to lasting solutions in Gaza and beyond. He also pointed to what he described as international recognition of Bulgarian diplomacy, noting the appointment of Nickolay Mladenov as High Representative for Gaza within the framework of the Peace Council.

Radev’s response also addressed Bulgaria’s internal political developments. He referred to the recent resignations from the government following mass protests across the country, as well as his own decision to step down from the presidency. According to Radev, his resignation is aimed at allowing him to engage directly in efforts to restore statehood, reinforce the rule of law, and rebuild trust and dialogue between institutions and citizens.

The outgoing head of state expressed confidence that Bulgaria will soon achieve a stable and sustainable institutional environment. Such stability, he added, would allow for the continuation of effective cooperation with the United States, particularly in the context of shared efforts to safeguard peace and international security.