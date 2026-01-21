Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng Calls for Global Support of Multilateralism and Free Trade at Davos

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday called on the global community to firmly support multilateralism and free trade, and stay committed to win-win cooperation.



He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.



Recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech delivered at the WEF in January 2017, He said China has since walked the talk and firmly upheld multilateralism and free trade. In recent years, Xi successively proposed four global initiatives, providing Chinese solutions to collective problems facing the world, said He.

Speaking at the forum, the Chinese vice premier outlined four key recommendations. First, he urged the international community to firmly support free trade and promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.



Secondly, multilateralism should be firmly upheld, and it's necessary to make the international economic and trade order more just and reasonable, He said.



Thirdly, the world should also adhere to win-win cooperation, be committed to maximizing the fruits of cooperation, and jointly solve development problems, He added.



He also highlighted mutual respect and equal consultation, and called on all countries to make good use of dialogues to properly manage differences and resolve issues.



At the forum, He briefed the audience on the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, emphasizing that China's development will bring important opportunities to the world. He also had in-depth exchanges with participants from international industry and commerce sectors.



During his attendance at the WEF, He jointly met with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin and Vice President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis. After conveying Xi's cordial greetings, He said China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Switzerland.



The Swiss side said they look forward to speeding up negotiations on upgrading the free trade agreement with China, jointly supporting multilateralism and free trade.



He also held separate talks, at the invitation of both officials, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who leads the U.S. side to the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, and with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, who leads the British side to the China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue. They exchanged views on relevant economic and trade issues between China and the United States, and between China and the United Kingdom.

Source: CCTV+