Bulgaria’s Military Standing: Ahead of Serbia and North Macedonia, But Lags Behind Regional Powers

January 22, 2026, Thursday
@Ministry of Defense

Bulgaria holds the 62nd position worldwide in the military power index, according to the latest assessment by the online platform Global Firepower.

The ranking evaluates 145 countries using 60 criteria, including population size, active military personnel, armament, defense budgets, natural resources, geography, and logistical capabilities. The overall measure is expressed through the PowerIndex (PwrIndx), where a lower score indicates stronger military capability.

The top six positions in 2025 remain unchanged from 2024. The United States leads, followed by Russia, China, and India. South Korea occupies fifth place, with the United Kingdom in sixth.

Regionally, Bulgaria surpasses Serbia, which is ranked 63rd, and North Macedonia, at 112th. However, it trails behind Turkey (9th), Greece (30th), and Romania (51st). Bulgaria’s ranking has remained stable compared with last year.

Some other notable shifts include France moving up to 7th, overtaking Japan and climbing four places, Germany rising from 19th to 14th, Israel advancing from 17th to 15th, while Iran fell two spots to sit just below Israel. Ukraine also experienced a decline, dropping from 18th to 20th.

Among smaller Balkan nations, Albania improved significantly, moving from 90th to 78th, whereas Kosovo remains near the bottom of the list at 141st out of 145 countries evaluated.

