Survey Shows Strong Public Support for Radev’s Resignation as President

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 16:19
Bulgaria: Survey Shows Strong Public Support for Radev’s Resignation as President

Nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians approve of Rumen Radev’s decision to step down as president, according to a public opinion survey conducted by Gallup for the Bulgarian National Television (BNT). The poll shows that 64 percent of respondents view his resignation positively, while 23 percent oppose the move. Another 13 percent said they are unable to form an opinion.

Further reading: NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

The survey also examined expectations about Radev’s next political steps. A slight majority, 53 percent, believe he will take part in the upcoming early parliamentary elections with a political project of his own. At the same time, 31 percent expect him to appear on the ballot in cooperation with an existing political force, while 16 percent remain undecided.

Radev formally submitted his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, a day after announcing his intention in a special address to the nation. He had been elected president twice, in 2016 and again in 2021, becoming the first head of state chosen directly by voters who will not complete a full term in office.

Following his departure, the presidency is expected to be taken over by Vice President Iliana Yotova, in line with constitutional procedures.

Radev’s move to leave the presidency and pursue a role as an active political figure has triggered varied reactions across the political spectrum, with parties offering sharply different assessments of both his decision and his potential future influence.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, resignation

Related Articles:

About 1,000 More Boys Born Than Girls Each Year in Bulgaria

Health Minister Silvi Kirilov marked Maternity Care Day, observed on January 21 according to the old calendar, by extending congratulations to obstetricians, gynecologists, neonatologists, midwives and all healthcare professionals involved in maternal and

Society » Health | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Military Standing: Ahead of Serbia and North Macedonia, But Lags Behind Regional Powers

Bulgaria holds the 62nd position worldwide in the military power index, according to the latest assessment by the online platform Global Firepower.

Politics » Defense | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Borissov Rejects Ties to Peevski, Signals End to Budget Concessions and Criticises President Radev

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has said his party will not make further concessions on fiscal policy and will move back toward a conservative budget framework, arguing that the state should redistribute less than 40% of gross domestic product

Politics | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgaria Weather: Snowfall and Icy Conditions Expected Thursday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued warnings for significant snowfall and icy conditions on Thursday, January 22.

Society » Environment | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Analysts: Radev’s Entry Could Reform Bulgaria’s Party System and Weaken Smaller Russophile Forces

President Rumen Radev has officially submitted his resignation to the Constitutional Court, signaling the start of a new chapter in Bulgarian politics.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 15:10

President Radev to Stay in Office Until Friday as Constitutional Court Weighs Resignation

President Rumen Radev will remain in office until Friday, when the Constitutional Court is expected to rule on his resignation. The court has officially announced that a hearing on the case has been scheduled for January 23, starting at 10 a.m.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 14:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

PM Zhelyazkov Leads Bulgaria’s Delegation at Davos

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is leading the country’s delegation at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 19:03

Protests Planned Across Bulgaria Demanding Acting Chief Prosecutor Sarafov’s Resignation

Protests demanding the resignation of acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov will be held in front of courthouses in Sofia and several other cities across Bulgaria.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 15:56

Analysts: Radev’s Entry Could Reform Bulgaria’s Party System and Weaken Smaller Russophile Forces

President Rumen Radev has officially submitted his resignation to the Constitutional Court, signaling the start of a new chapter in Bulgarian politics.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 15:10

President Radev to Stay in Office Until Friday as Constitutional Court Weighs Resignation

President Rumen Radev will remain in office until Friday, when the Constitutional Court is expected to rule on his resignation. The court has officially announced that a hearing on the case has been scheduled for January 23, starting at 10 a.m.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 14:09

Trump Just Invited Rumen Radev to Represent Bulgaria in New Gaza Peace Council

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has received a formal letter from US President Donald Trump inviting Bulgaria to take part as a founding member of the Peace Council initiated by the American head of state

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 13:51

'Radev’s Emergence Marks the End of Revival,' Former Minister Says

The possible emergence of a political project linked to Rumen Radev is not expected to alter Bulgaria’s geopolitical direction, according to analysts speaking on bTV.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 11:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria