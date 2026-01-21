Survey Shows Strong Public Support for Radev’s Resignation as President

Nearly two-thirds of Bulgarians approve of Rumen Radev’s decision to step down as president, according to a public opinion survey conducted by Gallup for the Bulgarian National Television (BNT). The poll shows that 64 percent of respondents view his resignation positively, while 23 percent oppose the move. Another 13 percent said they are unable to form an opinion.

The survey also examined expectations about Radev’s next political steps. A slight majority, 53 percent, believe he will take part in the upcoming early parliamentary elections with a political project of his own. At the same time, 31 percent expect him to appear on the ballot in cooperation with an existing political force, while 16 percent remain undecided.

Radev formally submitted his resignation to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, a day after announcing his intention in a special address to the nation. He had been elected president twice, in 2016 and again in 2021, becoming the first head of state chosen directly by voters who will not complete a full term in office.

Following his departure, the presidency is expected to be taken over by Vice President Iliana Yotova, in line with constitutional procedures.

Radev’s move to leave the presidency and pursue a role as an active political figure has triggered varied reactions across the political spectrum, with parties offering sharply different assessments of both his decision and his potential future influence.