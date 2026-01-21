Four Formations Withdraw from the Bulgarian Socialist Party

The Central Election Commission has formally removed four political formations from the coalition “BSP-United Left”, following requests submitted by the parties themselves to end their participation in the alliance.

The parties leaving the coalition are the Movement for Radical Change “Bulgarian Spring”, “Movement 21”, “Stand Up Bulgaria”, and the Political Movement of Social Democrats. As a result of the CEC decision, these formations will no longer be listed as part of the “BSP-United Left” coalition.

According to the commission, the change was approved after an official application was filed seeking an update to the coalition’s composition. The request cited the expressed will of the four parties to withdraw from the alliance.

The CEC decision is not final and may be challenged. Any appeal must be submitted to the Supreme Administrative Court through the Central Election Commission within three days from the date the ruling was announced.