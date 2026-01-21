Varna Mayor Kotsev: Radev Could Be a Partner if His Actions Match His Words

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev described President Rumen Radev’s resignation as a major turning point for Bulgaria’s political landscape, saying the move had been anticipated for a long time and has now become reality. Speaking on the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Kotsev said the step marks a significant shift in public life.

Further reading: NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

Kotsev stressed that the political formation that nominated and supports him, the WCC-DB coalition, is clearly engaged in a confrontation with what he described as the entrenched status quo and the oligarchic model that has dominated governance in recent years. In this context, he said that if former president Radev demonstrates through concrete actions that he truly stands behind his public statements, then cooperation would be possible. Under those conditions, Kotsev said, Radev could be viewed as a potential partner.

At the same time, Kotsev emphasized that Radev would need to provide clear answers on Bulgaria’s foreign policy direction. According to him, it is essential to understand whether Radev would commit to maintaining Bulgaria’s European course or whether he would steer the country toward alternative geopolitical paths. Kotsev made clear that any deviation from a pro-European orientation would be unacceptable to him and would represent a clear dividing line between them.

He expressed hope that their positions would ultimately align, arguing that the country needs allies who share the same values in what he described as a struggle against a mafia-style system that has captured state institutions.

Kotsev was categorical that he will continue to serve as mayor of Varna, saying this is the expectation of the city’s residents and remains his primary responsibility. Responding to questions about a possible run in parliamentary or presidential elections, he said no decision has been made so far.

He did not rule out the possibility of being approached as a potential presidential candidate in the upcoming elections, but said such a scenario is not currently on the agenda. If such an offer were to come, he noted, it would require serious consideration. Kotsev added that he is confident the coalition will put forward a strong presidential candidate capable of reaching a runoff and winning.

Looking ahead to the early parliamentary elections, Kotsev described them as exceptionally important and even historic. In his view, the vote will determine whether Bulgaria can finally break away from what he called the Borissov-Peevski model of governance. Overcoming this entrenched system, he said, is a decisive task facing the country.

When asked whether he might appear on parliamentary candidate lists, Kotsev said the issue remains unresolved. He pointed out that, as mayor of Varna, he has no inherent reason to seek a seat in parliament. Any such decision, he added, would be made by the coalition leadership and only if it served to support the political force that originally nominated him.