Severe Weather Hits Bulgaria on Wednesday: Snow, Ice, and Rain Expected

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:13
Bulgaria: Severe Weather Hits Bulgaria on Wednesday: Snow, Ice, and Rain Expected

Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, January 21, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Morning temperatures will drop to between minus 9° and minus 4°, with the coldest conditions expected in the northeast. In Sofia, the minimum will reach around minus 9°, while daytime highs will range from 0° to 5°, and the capital will see temperatures near 0°.

Snowfall will start around midday from the southwest, gradually spreading to cover much of Southern Bulgaria and the Central Fore-Balkans by evening. The heaviest precipitation is expected in the Rila-Rhodope region. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast, leading to rising temperatures in the eastern half of the country. In the Upper Thracian Lowland, the Eastern Rhodopes, and by Thursday night in central areas of the Danube Plain, snow will transition into rain and ice, creating hazardous conditions. A yellow alert has been issued in eight regions due to heavy precipitation and icy surfaces.

Mountain areas will remain cloudy, with snowfall beginning around noon in the Rila-Rhodope region. By evening, rain will reach the Central Stara Planina. In the Eastern Rhodopes and during the night in the central Stara Planina, precipitation will alternate between rain and snow, creating opportunities for ice to form. Moderate to occasionally strong winds from the south-southeast will affect the mountains. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach around minus 2°, while at 2,000 meters, they will fall to about minus 5°.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will dominate, with rain expected along the southern shore by evening. Moderate southeast winds will blow, and maximum temperatures will range from 5° to 7°. The sea temperature will remain between 6° and 9°, with waves reaching 2 to 3 points on the scale.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Montana Man Tries to Pay Water Bill with Fake 100 Euros, Police Arrest Two

In Bulgaria's region of Montana, authorities reported another case involving counterfeit euros after a man attempted to pay his water bill with a fake 100-euro note

Crime | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

Bulgaria just witnessed something that's never happened before - a sitting president resigned to jump into the political arena. Rumen Radev, who's been running the show at the presidential office for nearly a decade, stepped down on January 19th, handing

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 17:09

Varna Gains Direct Summer Flights to Warsaw Starting May 2026

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading carriers, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Warsaw (Modlin) as part of its summer 2026 schedule

Business » Tourism | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:05

Bulgaria Reports Smooth Euro Rollout: Over 58% of Leva Withdrawn, Market Stable

The Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism provided an update on the implementation of the euro in Bulgaria, highlighting that the process is progressing in an orderly and coordinated manner

Business » Finance | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01

Asen Vassilev to Radev: Choose Between a Strong European Bulgaria and the Orban Model

Asen Vassilev from WCC-DB said that Rumen Radev’s entry into active politics has removed any remaining ambiguity about the direction the country could take and has presented voters with a clear and direct choice about Bulgaria’s future

Politics | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 14:55

Over 3,200 Euro Law Inspections in Bulgaria Reveal Less Than 10% Violations

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has carried out more than 3,200 inspections under the Euro Law, with detected violations remaining below 10 percent

Business | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Faces Icy Tuesday as Subzero Temperatures Grip the Country

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, weather conditions in Bulgaria will gradually stabilize. The wind will ease and turn from the southeast, while sunshine will dominate most of the day

Society » Environment | January 19, 2026, Monday // 17:07

Bulgaria Braces for Deep Freeze as Temperatures Drop to Minus 12 on Monday

Bulgaria will face another day of severe winter conditions on Monday, January 19, with persistently low temperatures across the country and hazardous cold prompting a yellow weather warning nationwide.

Society » Environment | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 16:35

Freezing Weekend Ahead: Northeasterly Winds and Sub-Zero Days Across Bulgaria

A sharp cold spell will grip Bulgaria through the end of the current week and into the first days of the next one, with low temperatures and persistent northeasterly winds, according to the medium-range forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteoro

Society » Environment | January 16, 2026, Friday // 17:58

Snow and Cold Sweep Parts of Bulgaria on Friday, Northeastern Regions at Risk of Ice

In Bulgaria, cloud cover from the northeast will continue to thicken overnight, while the southwestern half of the country is expected to remain mostly clear with occasional high clouds.

Society » Environment | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 17:03

Sunny Thursday Ahead with Gusty Winds Across Bulgaria

On Thursday, Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny weather, though clouds are expected to increase from the northeast as the day progresses, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Society » Environment | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 17:02

2025 Ranks Among the Warmest Years Ever, Climate Data Show

After a year marked by extreme events, new climate data confirm that 2025 ranks as the third warmest year ever recorded globally.

Society » Environment | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 13:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria