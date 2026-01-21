Severe Weather Hits Bulgaria on Wednesday: Snow, Ice, and Rain Expected

Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, January 21, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Morning temperatures will drop to between minus 9° and minus 4°, with the coldest conditions expected in the northeast. In Sofia, the minimum will reach around minus 9°, while daytime highs will range from 0° to 5°, and the capital will see temperatures near 0°.

Snowfall will start around midday from the southwest, gradually spreading to cover much of Southern Bulgaria and the Central Fore-Balkans by evening. The heaviest precipitation is expected in the Rila-Rhodope region. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-southeast, leading to rising temperatures in the eastern half of the country. In the Upper Thracian Lowland, the Eastern Rhodopes, and by Thursday night in central areas of the Danube Plain, snow will transition into rain and ice, creating hazardous conditions. A yellow alert has been issued in eight regions due to heavy precipitation and icy surfaces.

Mountain areas will remain cloudy, with snowfall beginning around noon in the Rila-Rhodope region. By evening, rain will reach the Central Stara Planina. In the Eastern Rhodopes and during the night in the central Stara Planina, precipitation will alternate between rain and snow, creating opportunities for ice to form. Moderate to occasionally strong winds from the south-southeast will affect the mountains. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach around minus 2°, while at 2,000 meters, they will fall to about minus 5°.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will dominate, with rain expected along the southern shore by evening. Moderate southeast winds will blow, and maximum temperatures will range from 5° to 7°. The sea temperature will remain between 6° and 9°, with waves reaching 2 to 3 points on the scale.