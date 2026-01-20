Europe Pushes Back as Trump Hardens Stance on Greenland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on European countries opposing his plan to take control of Greenland, calling the move a serious mistake that risks damaging relations between long-standing allies. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she said that the announcement of a 10% tariff on imports from several European states was unjustified, particularly given the close political and economic ties between the EU and the United States.

Von der Leyen openly questioned Washington’s reliability, recalling that the EU and the US reached a trade agreement in July last year. In her words, both politics and business rely on trust, and an agreement should be respected once it is made. She underlined that Europeans regard Americans not only as allies, but as friends, warning that escalating tensions could push transatlantic relations into a dangerous downward spiral. At the same time, she stressed that if the EU is forced to respond, it will do so in a firm, united and proportionate manner.

Trump has intensified his rhetoric over Greenland in recent weeks, insisting that the United States will take control of the vast, mineral-rich Arctic island “one way or another” and declaring that there is “no going back” on the issue. On Saturday, he threatened to impose tariffs starting at 10% from 1 February, potentially rising to 25%, on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland unless they withdraw their opposition to a US takeover.

After talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump reiterated on social media that Greenland is essential for US and global security. He shared AI-generated images depicting himself alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting a US flag in Greenland next to a sign declaring it US territory from 2026. Another image showed a map portraying Canada and Greenland as part of the United States. In a separate post, Trump shared a message from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said he could not understand Washington’s actions regarding Greenland. Earlier, Trump had also threatened to impose a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne.

The standoff has further destabilized EU-US trade relations and prompted Brussels to examine possible countermeasures. These include reactivating a suspended package of tariffs on €93 billion worth of US imports, equivalent to around BGN 182 billion, or resorting to the EU’s anti-coercion instrument, a mechanism that has never been used but could restrict US access to public procurement, investment opportunities, banking services and digital markets.

Denmark’s Economy Minister Stephanie Lose warned that the issue goes far beyond Danish sovereignty, describing it as a test of the entire transatlantic relationship. She said that, at this stage, Europe should rule nothing out. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to calm tensions, saying relations between Washington and Europe remained strong. He urged European leaders to remain patient, dismissing what he called “hysteria” and expressing confidence that the situation would be resolved without escalation.

Trump’s refusal to rule out the use of military force to seize Greenland has alarmed both the EU and NATO. Greenland, although largely self-governing, is part of the Danish kingdom and benefits from NATO and EU security guarantees through Denmark’s membership. Trump has repeatedly argued that US control is necessary for national security, despite the United States already operating a military base on the island and holding an agreement with Denmark that allows for a significant expansion of its military presence.

Von der Leyen said the EU is preparing a broader Arctic security package based on respect for Greenlandic and Danish sovereignty, increased investment in Greenland, and cooperation with the United States in the region. At the same time, Denmark’s public broadcaster reported that additional Danish troops have arrived in Greenland to take part in a multinational exercise, bringing the total contingent to more than 100 soldiers.

European leaders are now openly debating a more permanent military presence in the Arctic. Sweden’s Defence Minister Pål Jonson said NATO’s European members are assessing infrastructure and operational needs in the region, partly in response to US demands for stronger security guarantees in the high north.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever delivered some of the strongest criticism yet, warning that Trump is crossing red lines and that Europe is approaching a historic crossroads. He said previous attempts to appease Washington, including tolerance over tariffs, were motivated by hopes of securing US support for Ukraine. However, he argued that dignity and self-respect must now take priority, warning that continued concessions could mark the end of 80 years of Atlanticism. De Wever said Europe must be prepared to stand united or face a divided future that would weaken its global standing.

He also voiced concern over US neutrality on the war in Ukraine, describing it as deeply troubling and potentially encouraging both Russia and China. According to De Wever, Europe can no longer afford to remain dependent on external powers for security and technology, urging the continent to rearm, invest in its own technological platforms and accept that US strategic focus is shifting away from the Atlantic towards the Pacific.