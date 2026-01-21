Bulgarian Economists Slam Government Plan to Regulate Basic Goods Prices as 'Madness'

Bulgarian experts have strongly criticized the recent legislative proposal to impose controls on prices of basic goods and services, calling it economically unfeasible. Economist and financial analyst Preslav Raykov described the measure as “complete economic madness,” adding that many competent professionals and businesspeople view the plan with incredulity. Speaking on the NOVA NEWS, Raykov warned that price controls or regulated mark-ups cannot function effectively.

Executive Director of the “Food and Drink Bulgaria” association, Yana Stratieva, also questioned the validity of the measure. She noted that the notion of setting state-determined prices along the entire supply chain is almost nonexistent in Europe, pointing out Romania as the only example. “Nowhere else is there a system where the state dictates prices every three months,” she said, adding that similar practices in Bulgaria during the socialist era were supported by state subsidies for production.

Raykov emphasized that the only sustainable solution lies in reducing state interference in private pricing and mark-ups. He argued that consumers are capable of assessing products and pricing themselves, choosing whether to accept certain prices or shop elsewhere.

Stratieva echoed this view, stressing that the state’s focus should instead be on stimulating production and business growth. According to her, raising labor productivity is key to lowering prices. Bulgaria currently has one of the lowest productivity levels in Europe, which contributes to lower wages and higher product costs. By creating favorable conditions for businesses and removing administrative obstacles, the market could naturally achieve more competitive pricing.

She added that increasing production would reduce the cost price of goods and encourage competition. “When a product is plentiful, retailers cannot maintain artificially high prices because consumers will buy it from neighboring stores,” Stratieva explained. Both experts concluded that market-driven mechanisms, rather than government mandates, are the most effective way to stabilize prices and protect consumers.