Bulgaria: Man Tries to Pay Water Bill with Fake 100 Euros, Police Arrest Two

In Bulgaria's region of Montana, authorities reported another case involving counterfeit euros after a man attempted to pay his water bill with a fake 100-euro note. The incident occurred in the village of Zamfirovo, where a collector from the Berkovitsa Water and Sewerage Service received the fraudulent payment.

Following operational-search activities, police identified and detained the primary suspect, who admitted to the act and was held for up to 24 hours at the Berkovitsa Police Department. During the investigation, a second accomplice was also arrested, with three additional counterfeit 100-euro banknotes found in his possession. Authorities later discovered a fifth fake banknote in the brother of one of the individuals involved, bringing the total to five counterfeit euros connected to the case.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened under Article 244, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. Two suspects are currently in custody, while a third person voluntarily handed over a fake 100-euro note to authorities.

Rosen Petkov, Head of the Montana District Prosecutor's Office, noted that this is the sixth similar case in the region. He confirmed that 300 euros in fake notes were found with one of the suspects and another 100 euros with his brother. Emil Alexandrov, supervising prosecutor at the Montana District Prosecutor's Office, added that all submitted banknotes will undergo examination to determine which are genuine and which are counterfeit.

Authorities continue to investigate the matter under the supervision of the Montana District Prosecutor’s Office.