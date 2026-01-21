Varna Gains Direct Summer Flights to Warsaw Starting May 2026

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading carriers, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Warsaw (Modlin) as part of its summer 2026 schedule. Operations will begin on 21 May 2026, with flights scheduled three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Tickets are now available via wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with one-way fares starting at EUR 31.99 (approximately BGN 62.50), including administrative fees and small cabin baggage.

This launch marks a significant expansion of Wizz Air’s services from Bulgaria, complementing the already established Sofia–Warsaw (Modlin) connection that started in December 2025. With this addition, the airline enhances travel options between Bulgaria and Poland, providing convenient access for both leisure and business travelers. Warsaw, a rapidly growing European capital, offers visitors a mix of historic charm, including UNESCO-listed Old Town areas, alongside modern cultural venues, restaurants, and vibrant nightlife, making it ideal for weekend trips and cultural tourism.

Salvatore Gabriele Imperiale, Wizz Air’s Corporate Communications Manager, highlighted the strategic importance of the new route: “Poland is one of the fastest-growing markets in our network, and Warsaw is a key economic and tourist hub. By adding Varna to our services, we create opportunities for both inbound tourism to Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast and for Bulgarian travelers seeking affordable connections to Central Europe. Following the success of the Sofia route, the Varna expansion is a logical next step in our growing presence in Bulgaria. Let’s WIZZ, Varna!”

Michael Reusch, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, which operates Varna Airport, welcomed the announcement: “The Varna–Warsaw route strengthens air connections between Bulgaria and Poland, supporting inbound tourism and offering Bulgarians easy access to Central Europe. Wizz Air’s continued network growth from Varna reflects confidence in both the airport’s potential and the region’s long-term development.”

Wizz Air currently operates 18 direct routes from Varna to nine countries, with ongoing investments in operational reliability and passenger service through its Customer First Compass program. The new flights to Warsaw will be operated with Airbus A321neo aircraft, which provide up to 20% lower fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions, alongside reduced noise levels. Nearly two-thirds of Wizz Air’s fleet already consists of these modern, efficient aircraft.

The Varna airport has seen strong growth under Wizz Air’s operations, serving over 700,000 passengers in 2025 - an increase of 51% compared to 2024 - across nearly 3,800 flights, reflecting a 45% year-on-year rise. Operational performance remained robust, with a 99.3% flight occupancy rate and an 18% improvement in punctuality.

Beyond Warsaw, Wizz Air connects Varna to several major European cities, including London in the UK, Berlin, Hamburg, Nuremberg, and Dortmund in Germany, Milan Bergamo and Rome Fiumicino in Italy, Katowice and Wroclaw in Poland, Budapest in Hungary, Bratislava in Slovakia, Eindhoven in the Netherlands, Charleroi in Belgium, and Tel Aviv in Israel. This growing network reinforces Varna’s role as a key international transport hub and underlines Wizz Air’s long-term commitment to expanding connectivity for both inbound and outbound tourism.

About Wizz Air: The airline operates a fleet of 257 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and served 63.4 million passengers in the 2025 financial year. Wizz Air has been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” for 2021–2025 by the World Finance Sustainability Awards, topped Cirium rankings for lowest emission intensity among major airlines in 2025, and received the Sustainable Airline of the Year award at the Airline Economics Sustainability Awards in September 2025.