Resignation Submitted: Rumen Radev’s Formal Exit from Presidency Marks New Political Chapter in Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev has formally submitted his resignation to the Constitutional Court, marking an unprecedented move in the modern political history of Bulgaria. The court must confirm the resignation, though the Basic Law does not specify a precise deadline for the ruling. Once validated, Vice President Iliana Yotova will assume the presidency for the remainder of the term, which ends in January 2027, but without a vice president.

According to Article 97 of the Constitution, early termination of the president’s mandate can occur in cases of resignation, permanent incapacity, death, or under Article 103 provisions. Upon confirmation of a resignation, the vice president assumes the head-of-state duties. Historically, only Vice President Blaga Dimitrova resigned in 1993 over disagreements with President Zhelyu Zhelev; her resignation was confirmed by the Constitutional Court within six days. Radev is the fifth democratically elected president, first elected in November 2016 and re-elected in November 2021.

Legal experts indicate that the court’s decision is expected to be swift. Prof. Plamen Kirov stated that the procedure could conclude within two or three days, while Assoc. Prof. Borislav Tsekov emphasized that the judges’ role is to verify the authenticity of Radev’s decision, which has been made publicly and personally. Following the court’s ruling, Yotova will take the oath as acting president, after which she will appoint an interim prime minister and schedule parliamentary elections, likely after Easter rather than at the end of March as some parties suggested.

Radev announced his resignation in a televised address on Monday, framing it as a response to the “vicious governance model” and entrenched oligarchy that have contributed to widespread political disengagement. He criticized the "assembly" coaliton, formed by GERB and WCC-DB in 2023, for erasing distinctions between corrupt actors and anti-corruption advocates. He highlighted Bulgaria’s achievements in European integration, including Schengen and the eurozone membership, questioning why these milestones failed to bring stability or satisfaction. He also expressed frustration at parliament’s rejection of his proposal for a referendum on the euro’s adoption from January 1, 2026.

In his speech, Radev called for a renewed social contract, warning that democracy could not survive under corrupt, compromising, or extremist forces. He urged citizens to abandon indifference and divisions, emphasizing personal responsibility in protecting statehood and institutions. Radev concluded by expressing confidence in Iliana Yotova, noting her support throughout his nine-year tenure, and framed his resignation as part of a broader battle for Bulgaria’s future.

The resignation precedes the upcoming early parliamentary elections in late March or early April, following the December 2025 resignation of the coalition government comprising the parties GERB, BSP, TISP , and DPS-New Beginning, which Radev frequently criticized. Over his terms, Radev has maintained opposition to GERB's Boyko Borissov and DPS leader Delyan Peevski, who has faced US and UK sanctions for corruption, while supporting conservative and pro-Russian stances in European politics. He has also been linked to controversial agreements, such as the gas supply contract with the Russian company Botas, which requires Bulgaria to pay Turkey roughly 1 million leva (about €511,000) per day for access to its gas transmission infrastructure.

Earlier attempts by Radev to influence national policy included initiating a referendum on euro adoption in May 2025, which parliament rejected. Following Bulgaria’s official entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026, Radev hinted at plans to form a political party, asserting that citizens across the country were demanding such a move. He distanced himself from prior political and civic movements previously rumored to be the foundation of his project, indicating that the party’s announcement would come “when you least expect it.”

Radev’s resignation represents a strategic pivot from the presidency to active political participation, with implications for Bulgaria’s parliamentary landscape, the future caretaker government, and the upcoming elections.