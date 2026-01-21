Bulgaria Reports Smooth Euro Rollout: Over 58% of Leva Withdrawn, Market Stable

Business » FINANCE | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Reports Smooth Euro Rollout: Over 58% of Leva Withdrawn, Market Stable

The Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism provided an update on the implementation of the euro in Bulgaria, highlighting that the process is progressing in an orderly and coordinated manner. Chairman Vladimir Ivanov, who also heads the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, stated that more than 58% of leva in circulation have now been withdrawn, up from 48% the previous week. He stressed that there have been no significant issues with exchanging leva in commercial banks and urged citizens not to wait until the last moment to convert their cash, noting that the dual-currency period will end on February 1, while banknotes and coins can be exchanged without restriction at banks until June 30, 2026, and indefinitely at the Bulgarian National Bank.

According to the latest figures, "Bulgarian Posts" processed 20,900 transactions totaling nearly 34 million leva (about €17.3 million) by January 16, 2026. The government has allocated €25 million in revolving credit to ensure smooth currency exchange. Inspections related to the euro rollout have been carried out by multiple institutions:

  • The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPCo) conducted 164 inspections by January 18, opening 34 administrative and criminal cases, issuing 5 notices of penalty (NPs) and 26 agreements.

  • The National Revenue Agency (NRA) carried out 2,774 inspections of 626 grocery stores, 561 hairdressing and beauty salons, 5 hotels, 159 parking facilities, and 226 gyms. They found 25 violations, opened 107 administrative notices, and issued 26 NPs.

  • Joint inspections by the Customs Agency, State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, NRA, and Bulgarian Food Safety Authority resulted in 22 inspections by the BFSA and one suspension order.

Ivanov emphasized that international markets remain stable, with cocoa and coffee prices steady, contributing to a balanced domestic market. The average consumer basket increased by €1.50 to reach €53 in January, reflecting the typical seasonal peak, but overall he described the market as calm and free from external pressures.

While the euro transition is largely smooth, Ivanov noted isolated incidents of price increases, particularly in a village near Mramor. NRA Chief Hristo Markov cited a case in Burgas where hairdressing services rose by more than 290%, describing such instances as exceptions. He confirmed that 48 punitive decrees totaling €125,549 have been issued to address violations.

Stefan Tsvetkov, chief cashier of the Bulgarian National Bank, reported that no euro banknotes with damage, such as scratches, have been recorded at BNB cash desks. When the center first released its results on January 6, it noted that about 7% of inspected sites had violated the Euro Introduction Act. Ivanov concluded that the overall transition is progressing smoothly, with both administrative oversight and public cooperation ensuring stability as Bulgaria fully integrates the euro.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, leva

Related Articles:

Montana Man Tries to Pay Water Bill with Fake 100 Euros, Police Arrest Two

In Bulgaria's region of Montana, authorities reported another case involving counterfeit euros after a man attempted to pay his water bill with a fake 100-euro note

Crime | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

Bulgaria just witnessed something that's never happened before - a sitting president resigned to jump into the political arena. Rumen Radev, who's been running the show at the presidential office for nearly a decade, stepped down on January 19th, handing

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 17:09

Severe Weather Hits Bulgaria on Wednesday: Snow, Ice, and Rain Expected

Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, January 21, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:13

Varna Gains Direct Summer Flights to Warsaw Starting May 2026

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading carriers, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Warsaw (Modlin) as part of its summer 2026 schedule

Business » Tourism | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:05

Asen Vassilev to Radev: Choose Between a Strong European Bulgaria and the Orban Model

Asen Vassilev from WCC-DB said that Rumen Radev’s entry into active politics has removed any remaining ambiguity about the direction the country could take and has presented voters with a clear and direct choice about Bulgaria’s future

Politics | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 14:55

Over 3,200 Euro Law Inspections in Bulgaria Reveal Less Than 10% Violations

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has carried out more than 3,200 inspections under the Euro Law, with detected violations remaining below 10 percent

Business | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Says EU-Mercosur Deal Won’t Harm Its Economy

Bulgaria’s outgoing Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov has assured that the European Union’s trade deal with Mercosur will not negatively affect the country’s economy, pointing to the very limited trade between Bulgaria and the South American bloc.

Business » Finance | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 10:25

Chairman of Bulgaria's Fiscal Council: Euro Transition Smooth, Prices Already Raised and Won’t Drop

Simeon Dyankov, chairman of Bulgaria’s Fiscal Council, has warned that price increases implemented by traders are likely to remain in place despite new laws and fines

Business » Finance | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 13:25

Bulgaria Boosts Postal Euro Exchange with €25 Million in Extra Funds

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional €25 million in revolving credit for Bulgarian Posts EAD to support the ongoing exchange of levs into euros at post offices

Business » Finance | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:28

Bulgarian National Bank Projects Stronger Domestic Growth Through 2027

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has updated its GDP growth forecast for Bulgaria for the 2025–2027 period, showing a more optimistic outlook than its June 2025 projections.

Business » Finance | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgaria Handling Euro Introduction Better Than Croatia as Leva Withdrawal Accelerates

The process surrounding Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is unfolding smoothly and compares favorably with similar experiences in other countries

Business » Finance | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria: Nearly Half of Lev Currency Already Withdrawn as Euro Transition Progresses

The process of converting Bulgarian levs to euros continues smoothly, with 48.3% of the national currency already withdrawn from circulation

Business » Finance | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 08:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria