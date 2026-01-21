Bulgaria Reports Smooth Euro Rollout: Over 58% of Leva Withdrawn, Market Stable

Montana Man Tries to Pay Water Bill with Fake 100 Euros, Police Arrest Two
In Bulgaria's region of Montana, authorities reported another case involving counterfeit euros after a man attempted to pay his water bill with a fake 100-euro note
The Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism provided an update on the implementation of the euro in Bulgaria, highlighting that the process is progressing in an orderly and coordinated manner. Chairman Vladimir Ivanov, who also heads the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, stated that more than 58% of leva in circulation have now been withdrawn, up from 48% the previous week. He stressed that there have been no significant issues with exchanging leva in commercial banks and urged citizens not to wait until the last moment to convert their cash, noting that the dual-currency period will end on February 1, while banknotes and coins can be exchanged without restriction at banks until June 30, 2026, and indefinitely at the Bulgarian National Bank.
According to the latest figures, "Bulgarian Posts" processed 20,900 transactions totaling nearly 34 million leva (about €17.3 million) by January 16, 2026. The government has allocated €25 million in revolving credit to ensure smooth currency exchange. Inspections related to the euro rollout have been carried out by multiple institutions:
The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPCo) conducted 164 inspections by January 18, opening 34 administrative and criminal cases, issuing 5 notices of penalty (NPs) and 26 agreements.
The National Revenue Agency (NRA) carried out 2,774 inspections of 626 grocery stores, 561 hairdressing and beauty salons, 5 hotels, 159 parking facilities, and 226 gyms. They found 25 violations, opened 107 administrative notices, and issued 26 NPs.
Joint inspections by the Customs Agency, State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, NRA, and Bulgarian Food Safety Authority resulted in 22 inspections by the BFSA and one suspension order.
Ivanov emphasized that international markets remain stable, with cocoa and coffee prices steady, contributing to a balanced domestic market. The average consumer basket increased by €1.50 to reach €53 in January, reflecting the typical seasonal peak, but overall he described the market as calm and free from external pressures.
While the euro transition is largely smooth, Ivanov noted isolated incidents of price increases, particularly in a village near Mramor. NRA Chief Hristo Markov cited a case in Burgas where hairdressing services rose by more than 290%, describing such instances as exceptions. He confirmed that 48 punitive decrees totaling €125,549 have been issued to address violations.
Stefan Tsvetkov, chief cashier of the Bulgarian National Bank, reported that no euro banknotes with damage, such as scratches, have been recorded at BNB cash desks. When the center first released its results on January 6, it noted that about 7% of inspected sites had violated the Euro Introduction Act. Ivanov concluded that the overall transition is progressing smoothly, with both administrative oversight and public cooperation ensuring stability as Bulgaria fully integrates the euro.
