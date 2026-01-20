Bulgaria: Ahmed Dogan Becomes First Party Leader to Back Rumen Radev’s Political Project

Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), has become the first political leader to publicly indicate support for the outgoing president, Rumen Radev, in his forthcoming political project. Following Radev’s announcement, Dogan congratulated the president on what he described as a decisive and bold move. He emphasized that the APS stands firmly with Radev, viewing his initiative as a chance to “restart democracy” in Bulgaria.

The statement issued by the APS draws on language reminiscent of “Democratic Bulgaria,” while still reflecting Dogan’s long-standing emphasis on “togetherness.” According to Dogan, Radev represents a critical force in building an anti-mafia front against what he terms the “captured state.” The former leader of DPS (now led by Delyan Peevski) made clear that Radev can rely on the full backing of the ARF as he enters the political arena.

Dogan underscored the importance of coordinated efforts, unity, and intergenerational mobilization to dismantle the so-called “deep state” and restore democratic governance. He concluded with a message of encouragement, wishing Radev health, strength, and continued determination in his mission to reshape Bulgaria’s political landscape.

In Dogan’s own words:

“You alone are the decisive factor in forming an anti-mafia front against our seized state! We, from the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, are with you unreservedly! We have a lot of work ahead of us. But with joint efforts, coordination, and togetherness, we can mobilize all generations to dismantle the ‘deep state’ and restart democracy. Stay healthy and strong and still determined in the fight for a better Bulgaria!”

This declaration marks the APS as the first political party to signal explicit support for Radev, potentially shaping alliances in the evolving political landscape following his resignation.