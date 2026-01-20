Bulgaria: Iliana Yotova to Lead Without Vice President After Radev Steps Down

Politics | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 12:40
Radev and Yotova

Rumen Radev is set to submit his resignation as president to the Constitutional Court today, following his announcement to the public yesterday. Upon confirmation of the resignation, Vice President Iliana Yotova will assume the office of president and take the oath before parliament. She will serve until the end of the term in January 2027, but without a vice president by her side.

Radev’s resignation marks an unprecedented moment in recent Bulgarian history, though the Constitution outlines clear procedures for the transfer of presidential power. Article 97 stipulates that the powers of both the president and vice president end early in cases of resignation before the Constitutional Court, permanent incapacity due to serious illness, death, or under conditions described in Article 103. In cases of resignation or incapacity, the vice president assumes the presidency for the remainder of the term. If the vice president cannot assume the role, the chairman of the National Assembly exercises presidential powers until new elections are held, which must take place within two months.

Constitutional law expert Prof. Emilia Drumeva explained on bTV that when Yotova becomes president, there will be no vice president to share duties. All presidential functions will be carried out solely by the acting president and her team. Prof. Drumeva noted that it is entirely up to the new president to structure her team, and it is likely that some staff from the former vice president’s office will merge into the president’s administration.

Radev expressed confidence in his successor, saying, “I am convinced that Iliana Yotova will be a worthy head of state, and I want to thank her for her support throughout these nine years.

