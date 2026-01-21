Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Seeks Nearly 4% Gas Price Hike for February

Business » ENERGY | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 12:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Seeks Nearly 4% Gas Price Hike for February @Pixabay

Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) for a nearly 4 percent increase in natural gas prices starting February. If approved and the company’s calculations remain unchanged, the cost of natural gas will rise to approximately 32 euros per megawatt-hour, excluding taxes and levies, or around 62.7 BGN/MWh.

The planned supply for next month will include gas delivered under Bulgaria’s long-term contract with Azerbaijan, liquefied natural gas imported via Greece and Turkey, as well as volumes drawn from the Chiren gas storage facility.

Before final approval, Bulgargaz is expected to update its pricing calculations. The EWRC will then review the application and hold a public discussion before confirming the new rates.

