Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Seeks Nearly 4% Gas Price Hike for February

Montana Man Tries to Pay Water Bill with Fake 100 Euros, Police Arrest Two
In Bulgaria's region of Montana, authorities reported another case involving counterfeit euros after a man attempted to pay his water bill with a fake 100-euro note
Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) for a nearly 4 percent increase in natural gas prices starting February. If approved and the company’s calculations remain unchanged, the cost of natural gas will rise to approximately 32 euros per megawatt-hour, excluding taxes and levies, or around 62.7 BGN/MWh.
The planned supply for next month will include gas delivered under Bulgaria’s long-term contract with Azerbaijan, liquefied natural gas imported via Greece and Turkey, as well as volumes drawn from the Chiren gas storage facility.
Before final approval, Bulgargaz is expected to update its pricing calculations. The EWRC will then review the application and hold a public discussion before confirming the new rates.
Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has firmly rejected claims by former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change" that Bulgaria’s inflation is driven by high household electricity prices
The U.S. Department of State, the University of National and World Economy (UNWE), and Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) yesterday concluded two seminars on stakeholder engagement and industrial applications of small modular reactors (SMRs)
Washington has prolonged the validity of a US license allowing negotiations for the sale of foreign assets owned by the Russian oil major Lukoil, extending it until February 28
Bulgaria is set to take an active role in oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea, joining forces with international energy companies OMV and NewMed, outgoing Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced
American energy companies Chevron and Quantum Capital Group are reportedly preparing a USD22 billion bid to acquire the sanctioned Russian oil giant Lukoil
The first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States intended for Bulgaria in 2026 has already reached the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence