Bulgaria and Greece Finally Open Long-Awaited Rudozem-Xanthi Border Crossing After 30 Years

Bulgarian Ministers of Transport and Foreign Affairs, Grozdan Karadjov and Georg Georgiev, will attend the opening of the Rudozem-Xanthi border crossing today at the invitation of Greek Transport Minister Christos Dimas and the Regional Governor of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Christodoulos Topsidis.

The Greek side has completed the final section of the road from Dimario to the Bulgarian border, providing full transport connectivity between the two regions. This milestone comes thirty years after the project’s initial groundbreaking. The border link between the Rhodopes and the Aegean Sea was first agreed upon by Bulgaria and Greece in December 1995. Construction began in 1997 but was halted for more than three decades.

Work on the Bulgarian side resumed in January 2020, and after investments of 17 million leva (approximately 8.7 million euros), the checkpoint was finished in 2023. Construction delays continued on the Greek side due to complaints, missed deadlines, and setbacks by the contractors.

Rudozem Mayor Nedko Kulevski noted that the bypass on the Bulgarian side is still under construction. “A commitment was made with the Road Infrastructure Agency and the contractor that the bypass will be ready by the end of April. Until then, traffic will pass through the city center, but we expect minimal difficulties,” he said. The Dimario-to-border section in Greece was completed by the end of 2025.

The opening ceremony will also be attended by the Secretary General of Infrastructure of Greece, Dimitris Anagnopolous, Smolyan Regional Governor Zahari Sirakov, and local mayors. Discussions will focus on improving transport links between Bulgaria and Greece, as well as plans for the operational management of the new border crossing.