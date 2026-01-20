Moldova Begins Formal Exit from Russian-Led CIS Amid Rising Tensions

Drones Strike Greek Oil Tankers in the Black Sea
Two Greek-managed oil tankers were struck by drones on Tuesday near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal in the Black Sea, which handles roughly 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports
Moldova is moving forward with its formal exit from the Russian-led Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said on January 19 in an interview with Radio Moldova.
According to Popsoi, the government has begun the process of denouncing three key agreements with the CIS, a step that will officially end Chisinau’s membership in the post-Soviet bloc. “We are in the process of confirming the denunciation of three agreements with the CIS. This process has already begun, the approval process has started,” he explained.
The move comes amid long-standing concerns in Moldova over Russian interference, including attempts to influence the country’s elections. While Moldova has suspended participation in the CIS since 2023, the formal exit had not yet been finalized. The current decision follows the parliamentary victory of pro-European President Maia Sandu’s Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) in October 2025.
Popsoi noted that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moldova has already denounced 71 agreements signed within the CIS framework, with another 60 agreements currently under review for termination.
The CIS, created to maintain economic and diplomatic ties among former Soviet states, has faced increasing instability in recent years. Relations between Russia and other member countries have weakened, exemplified by Azerbaijan skipping an informal CIS summit following the December 2024 crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane, which Moscow is believed to have been involved in.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on European countries opposing his plan to take control of Greenland
US President Donald Trump has once again underlined that Greenland is a strategic priority for the United States, describing the territory as essential to both American and global security.
The Eurogroup has formally congratulated Bulgaria on the way it has managed the transition to the euro, describing the process as smooth and well executed
After prolonged negotiations triggered by US sanctions, the Russian-controlled stake in Serbia’s oil company NIS has been transferred, Serbian daily Politika reported. The move follows months of uncertainty surrounding the company’s ownership and operatio
The Syrian government has reached a ceasefire agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following several days of intense clashes in northeastern Syria.
Romania experienced its coldest Sunday morning in six decades, according to the National Meteorological Administration. The lowest temperature was recorded in Miercurea Ciuc in central Romania
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence