Bulgaria Wins Dramatic Overtime Thriller Against Belgium at Junior Ice Hockey Championship

Bulgaria edged past Belgium in overtime in the opening match of the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship U20, Division III, Group “A,” held at the Winter Palace in Sofia. The final score was 4:3 (0:0, 1:2, 2:1, 1:0), with the decisive goal scored by Alexander Stanimirov at 64:07. Stanimirov had first tied the game at 3:3 with a goal at 59:31, sending the match into overtime. Bogomil Dikov and Alexander Kozhuharov also contributed to Bulgaria’s goal tally, while Eden Bober, Toon Geenen, and Finn Gregory scored for Belgium.

The match began with a cautious pace, and neither side managed to score in the first period despite 17 shots on goal - five from Bulgaria and twelve from Belgium. In the second period, Bulgaria opened the scoring through Bogomil Dikov, assisted by Diane McMullin, but Belgium responded quickly, taking the lead within half a minute. Finn Gregory added a second Belgian goal early in the third period.

Bulgaria fought back with determination. Alexander Kozhuharov reduced the deficit with an assist from Bogomil Dikov seven minutes before the end of regulation. In a dramatic finish, Alexander Stanimirov scored the equalizer just 30 seconds before the final buzzer, sending the match into overtime. In the extra period, Stanimirov scored again to secure Bulgaria’s win, capitalizing on the psychological momentum.

Goalkeeper Georgi Milanov was instrumental in the victory, making 25 crucial saves. Bulgaria’s team excelled across all phases of the game, earning a well-deserved triumph.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Taiwan defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 15:0, and Turkey overcame Thailand 10:1. Bulgaria’s next match is scheduled against Taiwan today at 8:00 PM local time.