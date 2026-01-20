Bulgaria Wins Dramatic Overtime Thriller Against Belgium at Junior Ice Hockey Championship

Sports | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Wins Dramatic Overtime Thriller Against Belgium at Junior Ice Hockey Championship

Bulgaria edged past Belgium in overtime in the opening match of the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship U20, Division III, Group “A,” held at the Winter Palace in Sofia. The final score was 4:3 (0:0, 1:2, 2:1, 1:0), with the decisive goal scored by Alexander Stanimirov at 64:07. Stanimirov had first tied the game at 3:3 with a goal at 59:31, sending the match into overtime. Bogomil Dikov and Alexander Kozhuharov also contributed to Bulgaria’s goal tally, while Eden Bober, Toon Geenen, and Finn Gregory scored for Belgium.

The match began with a cautious pace, and neither side managed to score in the first period despite 17 shots on goal - five from Bulgaria and twelve from Belgium. In the second period, Bulgaria opened the scoring through Bogomil Dikov, assisted by Diane McMullin, but Belgium responded quickly, taking the lead within half a minute. Finn Gregory added a second Belgian goal early in the third period.

Bulgaria fought back with determination. Alexander Kozhuharov reduced the deficit with an assist from Bogomil Dikov seven minutes before the end of regulation. In a dramatic finish, Alexander Stanimirov scored the equalizer just 30 seconds before the final buzzer, sending the match into overtime. In the extra period, Stanimirov scored again to secure Bulgaria’s win, capitalizing on the psychological momentum.

Goalkeeper Georgi Milanov was instrumental in the victory, making 25 crucial saves. Bulgaria’s team excelled across all phases of the game, earning a well-deserved triumph.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Taiwan defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 15:0, and Turkey overcame Thailand 10:1. Bulgaria’s next match is scheduled against Taiwan today at 8:00 PM local time.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Junior, hockey, Bulgaria, Belgium

Related Articles:

Montana Man Tries to Pay Water Bill with Fake 100 Euros, Police Arrest Two

In Bulgaria's region of Montana, authorities reported another case involving counterfeit euros after a man attempted to pay his water bill with a fake 100-euro note

Crime | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

Bulgaria just witnessed something that's never happened before - a sitting president resigned to jump into the political arena. Rumen Radev, who's been running the show at the presidential office for nearly a decade, stepped down on January 19th, handing

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 17:09

Severe Weather Hits Bulgaria on Wednesday: Snow, Ice, and Rain Expected

Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, January 21, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:13

Varna Gains Direct Summer Flights to Warsaw Starting May 2026

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading carriers, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Warsaw (Modlin) as part of its summer 2026 schedule

Business » Tourism | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:05

Bulgaria Reports Smooth Euro Rollout: Over 58% of Leva Withdrawn, Market Stable

The Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism provided an update on the implementation of the euro in Bulgaria, highlighting that the process is progressing in an orderly and coordinated manner

Business » Finance | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01

Asen Vassilev to Radev: Choose Between a Strong European Bulgaria and the Orban Model

Asen Vassilev from WCC-DB said that Rumen Radev’s entry into active politics has removed any remaining ambiguity about the direction the country could take and has presented voters with a clear and direct choice about Bulgaria’s future

Politics | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 14:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Historic Day in Bansko: Tervel Zamfirov Wins World Cup as Two Bulgarians Reach the Podium

For the first time in the history of Bulgarian alpine snowboarding, the national flag was raised at the very top of a World Cup podium, with two Bulgarians finishing among the medalists.

Sports | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 16:28

Bulgaria Secures Alpine Skiing and Snowboard World Cup Events for the Next Six Years

The Bulgarian Ski Federation held its final press briefing ahead of this weekend’s Snowboard World Cup in Bansko, where the nation’s top athletes will compete for medals and Olympic quotas for Milan/Cortina

Sports | January 12, 2026, Monday // 14:22

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Staged a Comeback to Reach Second Round of Australian Open Qualifiers

Viktoriya Tomova made a winning start to her Australian Open qualifying campaign, advancing to the second round after a comeback victory over American Bernarda Pera, ranked 169th in the world. Bulgaria’s top-ranked player prevailed 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 after rou

Sports | January 12, 2026, Monday // 10:19

The Biggest Sporting Events to Look Forward To In 2026

For those who watch sports in America, 2026 should already feel like a marathon year.

Sports | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 09:02

Bulgaria’s Dimitrov Makes a Strong 2026 Start with Straight-Sets Win

Grigor Dimitrov opened his 2026 season with a strong statement at the Brisbane tennis tournament, defeating Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour

Sports | January 6, 2026, Tuesday // 13:48

Bulgarian Star Alex Nikolov Ranks Second Globally in 2025 Volleyball World Standings

Alexander Nikolov of Cucine Lube Civitanova has been ranked as the world’s second best volleyball player for 2025, according to the latest Volleyball World standings.

Sports | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 18:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria