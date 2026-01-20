Trump Links Greenland Push to NATO Talks and UK 'Weakness', Ramps Up Pressure in Davos

Trump Links Greenland Push to NATO Talks and UK 'Weakness', Ramps Up Pressure in Davos

US President Donald Trump has once again underlined that Greenland is a strategic priority for the United States, describing the territory as essential to both American and global security. Trump revealed that he discussed the issue during a telephone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, which he characterized as constructive. According to the US president, the two agreed that a meeting involving several stakeholders would take place during the World Economic Forum in Davos, although he did not specify who would attend.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had made his position “very plain”, insisting that Greenland’s role in national and global security leaves no room for reversal. He claimed there was broad agreement on this assessment. Trump also reiterated his long-standing view that US power is the main guarantor of international stability, arguing that America’s military strength, rebuilt during his first presidential term and now expanding at an even faster pace, is what allows Washington to “ensure peace through strength”.

Against this backdrop, the United States is preparing to deploy a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft to the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland. NORAD said the deployment is part of long-planned activities and is being carried out in coordination with both Denmark and Greenland. The move comes amid rising tensions over Trump’s repeated statements that the United States should acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory, citing growing interest from China and Russia in the Arctic region.

Trump has previously threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the United Kingdom, if they refuse to negotiate over Greenland. He has warned that tariffs of 10 percent could be introduced from February 1, 2026, rising to 25 percent from June 1, 2026, if no agreement is reached. In his statements, Trump has framed the pressure as a matter of national security, claiming it is “time for Denmark to give back” after decades of American support.

The US president has also linked his Greenland ambitions to Britain’s decision to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Trump sharply criticized the UK move, calling it an act of “great stupidity” and arguing that it demonstrated weakness that would be noticed by global rivals such as China and Russia. He highlighted the strategic importance of Diego Garcia, home to a key US military base, and suggested that Britain’s actions reinforced the case for the United States to take control of Greenland.

The UK-Chagos agreement, signed in May 2025, предусматрива handing sovereignty to Mauritius while leasing Diego Garcia back to the UK and the US for 99 years. Under the deal, London committed to paying Mauritius at least £120 million annually, amounting to a minimum of £13 billion over the lease period. A £40 million fund was also established to support Chagossians who were forcibly displaced in the late 1960s to make way for the military base. The agreement followed years of negotiations and a 2019 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, which said Britain should relinquish control. The deal has not yet been ratified or implemented into UK law.

As Trump prepares to appear at the World Economic Forum in Davos, his rhetoric on Greenland and tariffs has dominated discussions among European leaders. He has suggested that Europe would not “push back too much” against US pressure, while also floating threats of steep tariffs on French wine and champagne in other diplomatic disputes. Trump is expected to address the forum on Wednesday and meet global business leaders, with US officials already active in promoting Washington’s agenda.

European leaders, meanwhile, are weighing their response. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stressed the need to respect Greenland’s sovereignty, while Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin and its partners want to avoid escalation. EU leaders are due to hold an emergency summit in Brussels to discuss the situation, amid warnings from countries such as Finland that tariff threats between allies risk undermining transatlantic relations.

