Fire Devastates Phanagoria Historical Complex in Varna, Seven Horses Killed

A big fire early this morning destroyed large parts of the historical and geographical complex “Phanagoria” in Varna’s Asparuhovo district, according to information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and reports from the scene.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3:25 am. Firefighting teams were dispatched immediately, but by the time they arrived the flames had already spread across significant sections of the site. Seven horses kept at the complex died in the blaze, while four others were rescued by emergency crews. The damage to buildings, equipment and facilities has been described as extensive.

The night guard at the site suffered minor injuries while responding to the fire and was taken for medical examination. His condition is not considered serious.

Police said inspections and expert assessments are under way to determine the exact cause of the incident. At this stage, investigators do not believe the fire was caused deliberately, and arson has been ruled out based on the initial findings.

“Phanagoria” is the only functioning open-air museum of its kind in Bulgaria. The complex represents a reconstructed Proto-Bulgarian settlement dating from the 6th to the 8th centuries. It features wooden defensive walls with battle towers, furnished yurts, active craft workshops, restored ancient clothing, weapons, household items and furniture. The site also includes a central square with a temple, a khan’s yurt and a shaman’s yurt, as well as a shooting range and a spectator tribune.

The future of the complex had already been uncertain. In August 2024, Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev announced that “Phanagoria” would have to be removed from the Asparuhovo park area due to an expired permit.