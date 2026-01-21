Fire Devastates Phanagoria Historical Complex in Varna, Seven Horses Killed

Society » INCIDENTS | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 09:49
Bulgaria: Fire Devastates Phanagoria Historical Complex in Varna, Seven Horses Killed

A big fire early this morning destroyed large parts of the historical and geographical complex “Phanagoria” in Varna’s Asparuhovo district, according to information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and reports from the scene.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3:25 am. Firefighting teams were dispatched immediately, but by the time they arrived the flames had already spread across significant sections of the site. Seven horses kept at the complex died in the blaze, while four others were rescued by emergency crews. The damage to buildings, equipment and facilities has been described as extensive.

The night guard at the site suffered minor injuries while responding to the fire and was taken for medical examination. His condition is not considered serious.

Police said inspections and expert assessments are under way to determine the exact cause of the incident. At this stage, investigators do not believe the fire was caused deliberately, and arson has been ruled out based on the initial findings.

“Phanagoria” is the only functioning open-air museum of its kind in Bulgaria. The complex represents a reconstructed Proto-Bulgarian settlement dating from the 6th to the 8th centuries. It features wooden defensive walls with battle towers, furnished yurts, active craft workshops, restored ancient clothing, weapons, household items and furniture. The site also includes a central square with a temple, a khan’s yurt and a shaman’s yurt, as well as a shooting range and a spectator tribune.

The future of the complex had already been uncertain. In August 2024, Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev announced that “Phanagoria” would have to be removed from the Asparuhovo park area due to an expired permit.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, fire, horses

Related Articles:

Montana Man Tries to Pay Water Bill with Fake 100 Euros, Police Arrest Two

In Bulgaria's region of Montana, authorities reported another case involving counterfeit euros after a man attempted to pay his water bill with a fake 100-euro note

Crime | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

Bulgaria just witnessed something that's never happened before - a sitting president resigned to jump into the political arena. Rumen Radev, who's been running the show at the presidential office for nearly a decade, stepped down on January 19th, handing

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 17:09

Severe Weather Hits Bulgaria on Wednesday: Snow, Ice, and Rain Expected

Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, January 21, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:13

Varna Gains Direct Summer Flights to Warsaw Starting May 2026

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading carriers, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Warsaw (Modlin) as part of its summer 2026 schedule

Business » Tourism | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:05

Bulgaria Reports Smooth Euro Rollout: Over 58% of Leva Withdrawn, Market Stable

The Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism provided an update on the implementation of the euro in Bulgaria, highlighting that the process is progressing in an orderly and coordinated manner

Business » Finance | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01

Asen Vassilev to Radev: Choose Between a Strong European Bulgaria and the Orban Model

Asen Vassilev from WCC-DB said that Rumen Radev’s entry into active politics has removed any remaining ambiguity about the direction the country could take and has presented voters with a clear and direct choice about Bulgaria’s future

Politics | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 14:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Tragedy in Sofia: Mother and Two Daughters Die in Overnight Apartment Fire

A devastating fire in Sofia’s Svoboda district claimed the lives of three women overnight, authorities confirmed. The victims were a 75-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 51 and 47, who died from smoke inhalation on the fourth floor while attempt

Society » Incidents | January 16, 2026, Friday // 09:28

Fire Breaks Out at Major Pillow Manufacturer’s Warehouses in Bulgaria

A fire has erupted in warehouse facilities located on the grounds of the former Mashstroy industrial site in Troyan, used by one of Bulgaria’s leading manufacturers of pillows and bed linen.

Society » Incidents | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 14:32

Fatal Off-Piste Accident Claims Skier’s Life Near Bansko

A fatal mountain accident claimed the life of a skier in the Pirin Mountains on Sunday afternoon after he left the marked ski runs and entered hard-to-access terrain in severe weather conditions.

Society » Incidents | January 12, 2026, Monday // 10:01

Sofia Battles Winter Chaos as Snowplow Burns and Roads Freeze

Early Monday, a snowplow caught fire on Sofia’s Northern Tangent, just before the Kostinbrod junction, causing traffic to back up in the direction of Burgas

Society » Incidents | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 10:46

Bulgaria Demands Shipowner Reimburse €270,000 for Stranded Tanker Kairos Operation

Bulgaria’s Maritime Administration has formally demanded that the owner of the oil tanker Kairos reimburse the state for all costs associated with the vessel’s removal from Bulgarian waters, totaling 270,371 euros

Society » Incidents | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 11:47

Deadly Storms Sweep Sofia and Vratsa: Gusts Top 120 km/h, Woman Dies on Vitosha Mountain

A 31-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her car on Vitosha Mountain, authorities confirmed. The family of four was traveling along Belovodski Pat Street toward the Kopitoto area when the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m.

Society » Incidents | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 13:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria