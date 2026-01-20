Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Wins Eurogroup Approval After Successful First Weeks

The Eurogroup has formally congratulated Bulgaria on the way it has managed the transition to the euro, describing the process as smooth and well executed. The assessment was made by Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis on January 19, following the first Eurogroup meeting since Bulgaria adopted the euro as legal tender on January 1, 2026, according to a statement released by the Council of the EU. Pierrakakis underlined that the euro remains a core element of the European project, supporting economic stability and prosperity across the bloc, which now includes 21 countries using the single currency.

The meeting marked Bulgaria’s first participation in the Eurogroup at full-member level, with the country represented by its finance minister. At the top of the agenda was an update on Bulgaria’s euro changeover, presented by the Finance Minister together with representatives of the European Commission and the European Central Bank. The focus was on how the transition is unfolding in practice during the first weeks of euro usage.

In a subsequent statement, Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry said that Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova informed her eurozone counterparts that the changeover is progressing without major disruption. According to her briefing, all key systems are operating normally. Cash circulation is fully ensured, payments continue without interruption, payment infrastructures remain stable, and both the public administration and the private sector are adapting to the new currency without serious difficulties.

Petkova also highlighted the role of the national information campaign, which has been carried out by state institutions in cooperation with non-governmental organisations. Using a wide range of communication tools, the campaign has included nearly 2,000 information events and meetings across the country, targeting different social and professional groups. As a result, public awareness of the euro adoption process has reached around 80 percent, while support for the single currency now consistently exceeds the share of those opposed to it.

Consumer protection remains a central priority during the transition period. Dual price display has been mandatory since August 2025 and will remain in force until August 2026. At the same time, the period of dual circulation of the lev and the euro runs until the end of January. Compliance with the Euro Introduction Act, including the ban on unjustified price increases, is monitored primarily by the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission. Petkova noted that inspections are largely triggered by reports from citizens, which are treated as a priority by the control authorities.

In terms of cash circulation, Petkova said that more than 4.3 billion euros are currently in use, while close to 60 percent of lev banknotes and coins have already been withdrawn from circulation. This indicates a rapid shift toward the new currency in everyday transactions.

Addressing the broader impact of the changeover, Petkova acknowledged that any major transformation requires a period of adjustment. However, she expressed confidence that the euro will soon become a natural part of daily life in Bulgaria and will contribute to stronger economic stability both nationally and across the eurozone as a whole.