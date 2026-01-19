Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared Across Burgas Region Until January 30

The Regional Headquarters for Combating Influenza and Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) in Burgas has proposed declaring a flu epidemic across the entire Burgas region, covering all 13 municipalities. Authorities point to the current incidence rates as justification for strict measures to control the spread of influenza.

According to the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI), from January 12 to January 18, 2026, there were 475 confirmed cases of influenza and ARI in the region, resulting in a morbidity rate of 249.41 per 1,000 people. This represents a significant rise compared to the previous week, which saw 356 cases and a morbidity rate of 186.93‰. Experts noted that children aged 5–14 are the most affected, followed by those aged 0–4. The elderly population over 65 years remains less impacted.

The Regional Education Department reported that student absenteeism averaged 17.07% across the district. In response, the regional headquarters decided to implement measures aimed at reducing further spread. A flu epidemic will be officially in effect from January 22 to January 30, 2026.

To minimize contact among students, the headquarters recommended that schools transition to an electronic learning environment. This approach is intended to allow the completion of the first school term while keeping students engaged and limiting crowding in enclosed spaces. The implementation of this measure requires approval from the Minister of Education, which the Burgas Regional Education Department will request.

In addition, in-person learning is suspended for all group activities, extracurricular programs, excursions, sports events, and school holidays. The only exception will be the student Olympiads scheduled for January 30, which will proceed under strict anti-epidemic protocols. All preventive medical examinations, mandatory vaccinations, and re-vaccinations conducted by general practitioners are suspended. Visits to healthcare facilities, as well as specialized social service institutions for children and adults, will also be temporarily halted.

Further measures tailored to each municipality’s morbidity levels, particularly concerning pensioner clubs and mass gatherings, will be determined locally. Kindergartens and nurseries, however, will continue to operate as usual.

The decision-making meeting brought together Burgas Regional Governor Vladimir Krumov, municipal mayors, Dr. Georgi Pazderov, Director of the Burgas Regional Health Institute, the head of the Regional Department of Education, representatives from the Emergency Medical Care Center, the Regional Health Fund, hospital officials, and other relevant institutions. The measures agreed upon by the headquarters will be submitted to the Chief State Health Inspector for coordination before being officially enacted.