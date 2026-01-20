After The President's Exit: Analysts Weigh the Political Shockwaves and What Comes Next for Bulgaria

Political analysts broadly agree that President Rumen Radev’s resignation is a calculated step tied directly to his expected entry into electoral politics. According to Dimitar Ganev from Trend agency, the timing leaves no practical window for registering a new political party. Instead, Radev is expected to participate in the elections through a coalition format, a model already used in previous election cycles, whereby several registered parties unite behind a single political project.

Ganev underlined that, from this point forward, the entire constitutional procedure shifts to Vice President Iliana Yotova. She will initiate consultations with parliamentary forces to nominate a caretaker prime minister, after which early parliamentary elections must be held within two months. Among the names circulating are Andrey Gyurov and figures linked to the established political order. In Ganev’s assessment, Radev’s resignation at this specific moment is intended to distance him from the formation of a caretaker cabinet, thereby avoiding accusations that he influenced the administration responsible for organizing elections in which he himself will run.

Mobilization of voters and a reshaped political field

Political scientist Tatyana Burudzhieva sees Radev’s move as a catalyst for reactivating left-wing voters, many of whom have long regarded him as their representative. She argues that his formal entry into politics will consolidate parliamentary dynamics and increase turnout among voters seeking clearer representation on the left. In her words, Bulgarian voters are being offered new choices at a moment when competition for first place is only beginning.

Burudzhieva described the resignation as a morally correct decision, particularly because it came before the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. In her view, the step should ideally have been taken even earlier, but the essential point is that Radev avoided shaping a transitional government from which he would later seek electoral benefit. She also suggested that, even without registering a party of his own, Radev could rely on an already registered political formation whose candidate lists are likely prepared in advance.

At the same time, Burudzhieva cautioned that while Radev may attempt to appeal to a broad electorate by maintaining a presidential, statesman-like posture, his strongest base remains among left-leaning voters. Expanding beyond that circle, she noted, will be considerably more difficult, though the campaign itself is likely to be competitive and unpredictable.

Criticism of past governance and limits of protest politics

Hristo Panchugov offered a more critical reading of Radev’s trajectory, arguing that the idea of a “presidential project” had largely been exhausted by the institutional role Radev played during the prolonged political crisis. Panchugov pointed to repeated caretaker governments, unresolved scandals, and mismanaged crises, including the second wave of COVID-19 ahead of earlier presidential elections, as factors that weakened confidence in the presidency as a vehicle for systemic change.

According to Panchugov, the presidency often engaged in confrontations with other institutions without delivering on major promises, such as constitutional reform. He questioned how Radev now envisions the formation of stable governance, particularly given what he described as a drift toward governance models that resemble façade democracies rather than the reforms Radev initially pledged to oppose.

In Panchugov’s analysis, the December protests played a decisive role in returning Radev to the political spotlight. He suggested that the behavior of certain parliamentary forces indicates that a Radev-led project may be among the few coalition options they would seriously consider. Still, Panchugov stressed that political representation cannot be built solely on rhetoric or grand narratives, and warned against blaming electoral mechanisms for political failures.

Constitutional procedure and the road ahead

From a legal standpoint, constitutional law lecturer Assoc. Prof. Hristo Ormandzhiev highlighted that the process now hinges on the Constitutional Court. Once the court reviews and accepts Radev’s resignation, the vice president must be sworn in as president, after which the key steps of appointing a caretaker government and scheduling elections can proceed.

Prof. Plamen Kirov, a former constitutional judge, expects the court to rule on the resignation by the end of the week. He explained that the president’s mandate ends with the court’s official decision, which then enters into force upon publication in the State Gazette. From that moment, Iliana Yotova formally assumes the presidency and continues all constitutional procedures related to consultations with parliamentary groups and potential caretaker prime ministers.

Kirov noted that while Andrey Gyurov is among the names discussed, it remains unclear whether his candidacy is viable, particularly given ongoing institutional considerations. Based on his reading of the timeline, Kirov anticipates that early parliamentary elections are more likely to take place after Easter, meaning after mid-April.