Wave of Reactions in Bulgaria After President Radev’s Surprise Resignation

The announcement by President Rumen Radev that he will step down from office and enter active politics triggered an immediate and wide-ranging political response across the spectrum, with parties interpreting his move both as an opportunity and as a direct challenge.

From the Bulgarian Socialist Party, reactions were notably supportive. BSP MEP and outgoing member of the party’s Executive Bureau Kristian Vigenin recalled the oath-taking ceremony of Radev and Vice President Iliyana Yotova four years ago, writing that even in the darkest moments “the presidential institution remained a beacon.” He said he stood by those words today and expressed confidence that joint efforts could now achieve what previously proved unattainable. BSP-United Left leader Atanas Zafirov also welcomed Radev’s entry into parliamentary politics, arguing that it could help restore politics to its core purpose – serving citizens’ welfare. He added that BSP “has a president again” and wished success to Iliyana Yotova as she prepares to assume the presidency.

“There Is Such a People” (TISP) leader Slavi Trifonov also reacted swiftly, greeting Radev’s move into party politics. Trifonov reiterated that he would continue to defend what he called traditional Bulgarian values, support Bulgarians in North Macedonia, and oppose illegal migration. He stressed that TISP positions itself clearly as a right-wing, traditionalist and conservative party.

More reserved and conditional reactions came from the “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) coalition. MP Ivaylo Mirchev stated that his political force remains predictable and consistent, emphasizing anti-corruption reforms, economic development and Bulgaria’s firmly pro-European course. According to him, anyone seeking cooperation with WCC-DB, including Radev and any future political project he may lead, must align with two non-negotiable benchmarks: opposition to the “Peevski–Borissov” governance model and an unequivocal commitment to Bulgaria’s role in the EU and NATO. Mirchev underlined that his coalition rejects populism and insists on political responsibility, arguing that reforms require clear will and accountability.

WCC-DB co-chair Nadezhda Yordanova echoed this stance, saying that Radev’s entry into the party arena does not alter the coalition’s priorities. She stressed that the political competition now begins in earnest and that talks with any new formation would depend on its alignment with a strong pro-European agenda and a clear rejection of captured-state practices.

The leader of "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), Radostin Vassilev, took a more open position, wishing Radev success and describing his actions as a potential basis for partnership. Vassilev said his party sees little chance of overcoming what it views as a harmful governance model with most of the current parliamentary actors, and therefore considers Radev’s future political initiative as a possible ally.

Support also came from Ivelin Mihaylov, leader of “Greatness,” who described Radev’s resignation as a courageous and “manly” decision. He framed the move in historical terms, arguing that Bulgarians have a duty to their ancestors to preserve the state for future generations. Mihaylov urged Radev to choose his collaborators carefully, warning that the success of any mission to “save Bulgaria” depends on the people behind it.

Sharp criticism came from the nationalist, pro-Russian party "Revival". Its leader Kostadin Kostadinov mocked Radev’s speech, claiming it echoed Revival’s own program and sarcastically suggesting the former president’s next step would be to call for Bulgaria’s exit from NATO. Kostadinov said he expected Radev to face tough questions in election debates and accused him of previously avoiding direct political confrontation.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov also commented critically in an interview with capital.bg (before the President's official announcement), accusing Radev of behaving like a party leader while still enjoying the privileges of state power. Borissov described this as cynical, arguing that Radev had used institutional resources while effectively acting as an opposition political figure. At the same time, Borissov said he trusted Radev more than WCC-DB and did not rule out cooperation on issues such as judicial reform in a future parliament. He used the occasion to outline GERB’s priorities, including a return to conservative fiscal policy, keeping public spending below 40 percent of GDP, rejecting tax increases, promoting high technologies and artificial intelligence, and developing large infrastructure projects through concessions.

International media also reacted quickly. Reuters described Radev’s resignation as fueling speculation that he intends to form his own party and run in early parliamentary elections, noting his past skepticism toward Bulgaria’s eurozone entry and positions perceived as favorable to Moscow regarding the war in Ukraine. AFP highlighted that this is the first time since the end of communism that a Bulgarian head of state has resigned, linking the move to Radev’s stated ambition to unite society against corruption. China’s Xinhua agency likewise interpreted the speech as a clear signal of Radev’s intention to enter electoral politics, quoting his pledge that “we are ready, we can, and we will succeed.”

Rumen Radev, the fifth democratically elected president of Bulgaria, was first elected in November 2016 and re-elected in November 2021. By resigning in January 2026, he becomes the first directly elected president in Bulgaria’s post-communist history not to complete his term. Regular presidential elections are scheduled for later this year, with a new head of state expected to take office in January 2027.