Syria’s Kurds Retreat: Government Takes Full Control After Ceasefire Deal

The Syrian government has reached a ceasefire agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following several days of intense clashes in northeastern Syria. Under the deal, SDF forces will withdraw from areas west of the Euphrates River and integrate into Syria’s military and administrative structures, giving Damascus full legal and security control over the previously Kurdish-held territories.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized that Syrian state institutions will now extend their authority over the eastern and northern governorates of al-Hasakah, Deir Az Zor, and Raqqa, which were previously under SDF administration. He urged local Arab tribes to remain calm and allow the agreement’s implementation. The SDF will also propose personnel for senior military, security, and civilian posts within the government, aiming to ensure national partnership and representation.

The ceasefire follows a period of rapid military gains by Damascus, including the capture of key towns, the northern city of Tabqa, and major oil and gas fields such as Omar and Conoco. Analysts note that the SDF’s political isolation, combined with the limited backing from allies, contributed to the force’s quick withdrawal. Arab tribes in SDF-controlled regions reportedly aligned with the government, further facilitating Damascus’s advance.

SDF chief Mazloum Abdi is scheduled to meet al-Sharaa in Damascus after weather delays prevented his attendance at the initial signing. The group has agreed to merge its fighters individually into the Syrian army and police, rather than as a unified contingent, marking a significant reduction of its autonomy ambitions in northeastern Syria, where it once controlled nearly a quarter of the country.

The agreement also addresses control of ISIL (ISIS) detainees. The SDF will transfer responsibility for prisons and camps, including the al-Hol and Roj facilities in Hassakeh, to the government. While SDF forces had previously guarded these sites housing thousands of militants and family members, Damascus will now assume full authority over legal and security affairs. The Syrian government affirmed its continued commitment to combating ISIL as part of the U.S.-led coalition.

Despite the ceasefire, sporadic clashes have occurred near IS detention facilities, with both sides accusing each other of aggression. Nonetheless, Syrian troops are deploying across former SDF territories, with checkpoints and patrols established in cities such as Raqqa and Hasakeh. Residents expressed relief at the return of state authority, hoping for restored electricity, water, and public services, as well as the reopening of schools without fear.

Observers describe the ceasefire as a political and strategic victory for Damascus and its regional ally Turkey, which considers the SDF an extension of the PKK. The SDF has committed to removing non-Syrian PKK members from the area, a move intended to reinforce Syria’s sovereignty and regional stability. Analysts also note that the government’s swift territorial gains and the cooperation of local Arab tribes have further weakened Kurdish ambitions for a self-governing region, known as Rojava, in northeastern Syria.

The ceasefire marks a turning point in Syria’s post-Assad era, signaling a consolidation of state authority after the civil war and the recent integration of minority communities, including official recognition of Kurdish language and holidays. While the SDF will retain limited administrative functions, the military and governance control now firmly rests with the central government, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the northeast for the foreseeable future.

Key aspects of the deal include full government control over border crossings, oil and gas resources, prisons, and camps, as well as the integration of SDF fighters into state structures. While the agreement aims to stabilize the region and protect civilians, analysts warn of challenges in ensuring the ceasefire’s durability, particularly given past disputes and ongoing regional tensions.