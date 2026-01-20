Over 3,200 Euro Law Inspections in Bulgaria Reveal Less Than 10% Violations

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has carried out more than 3,200 inspections under the Euro Law, with detected violations remaining below 10 percent. So far, nearly 180 enforcement acts have been drawn up, and 48 penal decrees totaling approximately €125,000 (about 245,000 BGN) have been issued, the NRA reported.

One notable inspection was triggered by a citizen’s complaint regarding a cosmetic procedure at an aesthetic dermatology clinic in Sofia. According to the report, a specific peeling service was offered at 170 leva until December 12, 2025, but by January 5, 2026, its price had been listed as €90. NRA officials visited the clinic to determine whether this change reflected a lawful currency conversion or an unlawful price increase.

Anna Mitova, Director of the NRA’s Communication Directorate, explained that inspectors are thorough in addressing such cases: “A manager will arrive shortly to respond to all questions. The inspection will clarify whether this is a simple rounding adjustment or a prohibited price hike.”

Mitova added that since the start of the year, the NRA has issued 177 acts and 48 penal decrees, valued at around €125,000. Further penalties are expected as the remaining cases are processed, with the total sum of fines from these acts projected to reach approximately €350,000 (about 685,000 BGN). The agency continues to monitor compliance closely, ensuring businesses adhere to the regulations during Bulgaria’s euro transition.