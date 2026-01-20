Bulgaria’s Businesses Adjust to the Euro: Early Challenges and Smooth Start

Bulgaria’s business sector entered the euro era with relatively limited disruption, thanks to early planning, coordinated communication and a clearly defined transition timetable. According to the authorities, close cooperation between state institutions, commercial banks, payment service providers and infrastructure technology operators proved decisive for a calm and orderly changeover in the first weeks of the year.

From the very first minutes of 1 January 2026, the euro became part of everyday economic activity. Initial transactions and cash payments were processed without complications, marking the practical start of the new currency’s circulation. Banking systems across the country completed the technical switch to the euro within the first hours, with card payments, POS terminals, online banking services and interbank transfers operating normally. All accounts previously held in leva were automatically converted into euros at the official fixed exchange rate.

Despite the generally smooth transition, retailers faced some practical difficulties during the initial days of dual circulation. The most notable issue was ensuring adequate supplies of euro banknotes and coins. In certain cases, and within the legally allowed exceptions, traders returned change in leva due to temporary shortages of euro cash.

The introduction of the euro also brought immediate changes to Bulgaria’s capital market. Following eurozone accession, all exchange-traded instruments are now denominated exclusively in the single European currency. Trading on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange began successfully in euros, with early benefits already apparent. Procedures for Bulgarian companies seeking access to international capital markets have been simplified, while foreign investors now face fewer barriers when entering the Bulgarian market.

Alongside business adaptation, state oversight was significantly intensified. In the first days of January, the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission conducted around 400 inspections per day nationwide, focusing on unjustified price increases. Irregularities were identified in roughly 10 percent of the checks, indicating that most traders are complying with the rules. Inspections are carried out both in response to signals and as part of scheduled controls, including follow-up checks to monitor price developments over time. Strict penalties are imposed where violations are confirmed, and the enhanced monitoring will remain in force until the end of the mandatory dual price display period on 8 August 2026.