Bulgaria Faces Icy Tuesday as Subzero Temperatures Grip the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 19, 2026, Monday // 17:07
On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, weather conditions in Bulgaria will gradually stabilize. The wind will ease and turn from the southeast, while sunshine will dominate most of the day. After midday, cloud cover will begin to increase from the southwest and gradually thicken. Temperatures will edge up slightly, with morning lows ranging between minus 10 and minus 5 degrees Celsius and daytime highs varying from minus 2 to plus 3 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Despite the slight warming, several cities will experience extremely cold mornings.

The lowest temperatures are forecast in northwestern and central parts of the country. Vratsa is expected to record around minus 13 degrees, followed by Veliko Tarnovo with minus 12. Values close to minus 11 degrees are predicted for Gabrovo, Ruse and Silistra. Morning temperatures of about minus 10 degrees are expected in Smolyan, Vidin, Montana, Pleven and Lovech. Razgrad, Targovishte, Stara Zagora and Pernik are forecast to see around minus 9 degrees, while Kyustendil will drop to minus 8. In Sofia, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Haskovo and Kardzhali, minimum temperatures are expected to be close to minus 7 degrees.

On Wednesday, cloud cover will become dominant across the country. Snowfall is forecast in many areas of southern Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkan region. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the east-northeast. Snow is also expected to continue during the night into Thursday, particularly across the eastern half of the country.

