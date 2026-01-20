Bulgaria Expects Flu Wave to Peak by End of January

Society » HEALTH | January 19, 2026, Monday // 16:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Expects Flu Wave to Peak by End of January

Bulgaria is bracing for the peak of this season’s flu, which health authorities expect to occur at the end of January. Currently, officials say there is no need to declare a nationwide epidemic, according to Health Minister Silvi Kirilov

The epidemic is likely to reach its highest point by month’s end, but once the virus spreads in the population, it is virtually impossible to stop it completely. What matters most is the level of collective immunity - how many people already have protection against the H3N2 strain, confirmed in the national laboratory. Reducing social contacts is another effective measure,” Kirilov explained.

The Health Minister noted that, following Varna and Dobrich, the highest flu incidence is now being observed in Burgas and Silistra, with rates reaching 200 cases per 10,000 people.

In response, Dobrich will implement temporary anti-epidemic measures starting January 19, which will remain in effect until January 25. During this period, students will shift to online learning, and visits to medical facilities, including preventive check-ups and vaccinations, are suspended.

Varna District, which was the first region in Bulgaria to declare a flu epidemic, will continue distance learning for students until January 20, Tuesday included.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: epidemic, peak, flu, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Over 3,200 Euro Law Inspections in Bulgaria Reveal Less Than 10% Violations

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has carried out more than 3,200 inspections under the Euro Law, with detected violations remaining below 10 percent

Business | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Businesses Adjust to the Euro: Early Challenges and Smooth Start

Bulgaria’s business sector entered the euro era with relatively limited disruption, thanks to early planning, coordinated communication and a clearly defined transition timetable

Business | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Inflation Slows in Bulgaria and Across the Euro Area in December

Annual inflation across the eurozone eased further in December, slipping below the European Central Bank’s 2 percent benchmark, according to updated data released by Eurostat

Business | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

After The President's Exit: Analysts Weigh the Political Shockwaves and What Comes Next for Bulgaria

Political analysts broadly agree that President Rumen Radev’s resignation is a calculated step tied directly to his expected entry into electoral politics

Politics | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 08:00

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared Across Burgas Region Until January 30

The Regional Headquarters for Combating Influenza and Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) in Burgas has proposed declaring a flu epidemic across the entire Burgas region, covering all 13 municipalities. Authorities point to the current incidence rates as j

Society » Health | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 07:00

Wave of Reactions in Bulgaria After President Radev’s Surprise Resignation

The announcement by President Rumen Radev that he will step down from office and enter active politics triggered an immediate and wide-ranging political response across the spectrum, with parties interpreting his move both as an opportunity and as a direc

Politics | January 19, 2026, Monday // 21:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria’s Dobrich Faces Flu Surge: Schools Close and Safety Measures Tightened

Starting today, students in Dobrich are shifting to remote learning as regional authorities implement additional measures to curb the spread of influenza

Society » Health | January 19, 2026, Monday // 14:22

Flu Epidemic Declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich Region, Schools Switch to Online Classes

A flu epidemic has also been declared in Bulgaria’s Dobrich region, following similar measures introduced earlier in Varna. As a result, students in the district will switch to online learning, while kindergartens and nurseries will remain open but will o

Society » Health | January 16, 2026, Friday // 15:49

Bulgaria Considers Soft Drink Tax in Bold Move Against Childhood Obesity

Health experts in Bulgaria are advocating for the introduction of a tax on sweetened soft drinks as part of a broader effort to curb non-communicable diseases.

Society » Health | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Bulgaria On the Brink of a National Flu Epidemic as More Regions Prepare Restrictions

Bulgaria is entering a phase of a nationwide flu outbreak, with further spread expected over the coming two weeks, Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev warned during a briefing in Varna

Society » Health | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 14:35

Flu Cases Surge in Bulgaria: Varna Schools Move Classes Online

Bulgaria is seeing a rise in flu cases, prompting discussions about expanding online learning in affected regions. Outgoing Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev stated that while a full flu epidemic has not yet been declared outside Varna

Society » Health | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria on Flu Alert: Varna Moves Toward Epidemic Status, Other Regions to Follow

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Varna has proposed declaring a flu epidemic in the region starting January 14

Society » Health | January 12, 2026, Monday // 15:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria