Bulgaria Expects Flu Wave to Peak by End of January

Bulgaria is bracing for the peak of this season’s flu, which health authorities expect to occur at the end of January. Currently, officials say there is no need to declare a nationwide epidemic, according to Health Minister Silvi Kirilov

“The epidemic is likely to reach its highest point by month’s end, but once the virus spreads in the population, it is virtually impossible to stop it completely. What matters most is the level of collective immunity - how many people already have protection against the H3N2 strain, confirmed in the national laboratory. Reducing social contacts is another effective measure,” Kirilov explained.

The Health Minister noted that, following Varna and Dobrich, the highest flu incidence is now being observed in Burgas and Silistra, with rates reaching 200 cases per 10,000 people.

In response, Dobrich will implement temporary anti-epidemic measures starting January 19, which will remain in effect until January 25. During this period, students will shift to online learning, and visits to medical facilities, including preventive check-ups and vaccinations, are suspended.

Varna District, which was the first region in Bulgaria to declare a flu epidemic, will continue distance learning for students until January 20, Tuesday included.