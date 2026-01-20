Putin Invited to Trump’s 'Board of Peace' as US Seeks Billion-Dollar Contributions from Allies

January 19, 2026, Monday
The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an official invitation, transmitted through diplomatic channels, to join the Gaza “Board of Peace,” an initiative launched by US President Donald Trump. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media outlet Vedomosti that Moscow is currently reviewing the details of the invitation and plans to consult with the American side to clarify all aspects of the proposal.

The “Board of Peace” is being presented by Trump as an alternative to the United Nations. Its draft charter describes the organisation as a body aimed at promoting stability, restoring lawful governance, and securing lasting peace in regions affected or threatened by conflict. The US president has reportedly requested a contribution of USD1 billion from any country seeking a permanent seat on the Board. Invitations have already been extended to Argentina, Canada, and several European countries, including Hungary and Italy, with Prime Ministers Viktor Orbán and Giorgia Meloni confirming receipt.

In parallel, Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy for Putin, is scheduled to visit the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. Dmitriev will meet members of the US delegation, including Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, on 20 January, to continue discussions on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Dmitriev previously visited the United States in December, holding two days of talks with Witkoff and Kushner before briefing Putin on the outcomes.

The Kremlin has also indicated that Moscow intends to host Trump’s envoys in Russia for further negotiations on Ukraine, though exact dates have not yet been determined. These meetings follow the 6 January gathering in Paris, where representatives from 35 countries and organisations convened to finalise security guarantees for Ukraine. The Paris meeting concluded with a declaration of intent to deploy troops if a peace agreement is reached, signed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. From the US side, Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner attended and reported significant progress on coalition coordination for Ukraine.

The invitations to Putin and the ongoing diplomatic engagements reflect Trump’s broader push to create a US-led peace architecture while keeping Russia actively involved in discussions, even as formal resolutions on Ukraine remain under negotiation. The initiative, alongside Davos meetings, aims to coordinate approaches to both Gaza and Ukraine, with US, European, and Russian actors interacting in parallel channels.

