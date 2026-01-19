Greek Farmers Retreat: Bulgarian Borders Reopen After Weeks of Blockades

Drones Strike Greek Oil Tankers in the Black Sea
Two Greek-managed oil tankers were struck by drones on Tuesday near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal in the Black Sea, which handles roughly 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports
Greek farmers have begun lifting their blockades at the border with Bulgaria, easing the disruption that had affected cross-border traffic for weeks. According to Bulgarian National Radio, dozens of farmers, accompanied by their tractors, have vacated the checkpoints at “Kulata-Promahon” and “Ilinden-Exohi” following decisive police actions in Greece, which included strict penalties for protesters. Unconfirmed reports indicate that some demonstrators were also arrested. For the fifth consecutive day, no blockades remain in place, and heavy trucks are able to cross without restrictions.
The protests on the Greek side had lasted nearly six weeks, prompting Bulgarian transporters and farmers from the southwest of the country to signal their readiness to retaliate by blocking the Kulata area. Organizers say that such action is not currently necessary, though they have not ruled out further demonstrations as a response to the recently signed European Union–Mercosur agreement, which they argue could harm Bulgarian agriculture.
The lifting of the blockades marks a temporary reprieve for trade and logistics between the two countries, but tensions over EU trade deals and their impact on local farmers remain a point of concern in Bulgaria.
The announcement by President Rumen Radev that he will step down from office and enter active politics triggered an immediate and wide-ranging political response across the spectrum, with parties interpreting his move both as an opportunity and as a direc
Bulgaria endorses the launch of the second phase of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, which is backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803
Bulgaria is approaching a period of political uncertainty as early elections are set to take place, with the main questions now focused on the exact dates for voting and who will serve as the acting prime minister.
