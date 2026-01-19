Greek Farmers Retreat: Bulgarian Borders Reopen After Weeks of Blockades

Greek farmers have begun lifting their blockades at the border with Bulgaria, easing the disruption that had affected cross-border traffic for weeks. According to Bulgarian National Radio, dozens of farmers, accompanied by their tractors, have vacated the checkpoints at “Kulata-Promahon” and “Ilinden-Exohi” following decisive police actions in Greece, which included strict penalties for protesters. Unconfirmed reports indicate that some demonstrators were also arrested. For the fifth consecutive day, no blockades remain in place, and heavy trucks are able to cross without restrictions.

The protests on the Greek side had lasted nearly six weeks, prompting Bulgarian transporters and farmers from the southwest of the country to signal their readiness to retaliate by blocking the Kulata area. Organizers say that such action is not currently necessary, though they have not ruled out further demonstrations as a response to the recently signed European Union–Mercosur agreement, which they argue could harm Bulgarian agriculture.

The lifting of the blockades marks a temporary reprieve for trade and logistics between the two countries, but tensions over EU trade deals and their impact on local farmers remain a point of concern in Bulgaria.