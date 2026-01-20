Bulgaria’s Dobrich Faces Flu Surge: Schools Close and Safety Measures Tightened

Starting today, students in Dobrich are shifting to remote learning as regional authorities implement additional measures to curb the spread of influenza. The Regional Operational Headquarters made the decision on Thursday after flu cases in the area doubled over the past week, rising from 7% to 14% of the population.

Measures include limiting visits to public institutions, establishing patient screening in hospitals, and recommending mask use in certain public settings.

For Hristo Botev Primary School in Dobrich, moving to distance learning is not a new challenge. According to school director Krasimira Georgieva, teachers are adapting well, and management is closely monitoring absenteeism, which increased by 10% over the past week.

Today, the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases (NCCPD) is expected to release weekly data that will guide decisions in other regions regarding the need for preventive measures. Current figures indicate an incidence rate of 137 cases per 10,000 people, with Gabrovo, Burgas, and Varna reporting the highest numbers. The lowest rates are seen in Razgrad and Sofia City, below 100 per 10,000.

Dr. Galina Bodicheva, a family physician and pediatrician in Dobrich with over 30 years of experience, described the situation as serious. Her practice sees 40–50 patients daily, primarily students from grades 2 to 10, while cases in kindergartens remain relatively rare. Adults, mainly working individuals, also represent a significant portion of patients and are receiving sick leave. Since the announcement of the flu vacation, the number of pediatric visits has declined, while adult cases now dominate.

On a positive note, Dr. Bodicheva confirmed that hospitals are not experiencing increased pressure at this time. She advised seeking medical attention if symptoms include high fever, chills, or severe fatigue, while initial care can begin at home. For children, especially young ones, prompt examination is recommended as their condition can deteriorate quickly even after temporary improvement.

Regarding vaccination, Dr. Bodicheva noted that it is too late in the season to receive the flu shot, as immunity develops over roughly 20 days. Vaccination is most effective in the fall, particularly for individuals over 65 and those with chronic conditions.

Potential complications from influenza include bronchitis, bronchopneumonia, and exacerbation of heart disease, with severe cases requiring hospital treatment. However, Dr. Bodicheva emphasized that the currently circulating flu virus is neither unusual nor particularly aggressive.

