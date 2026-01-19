UK PM Pulls Back: Starmer Warns Against Escalation Amid Trump’s Greenland Threat

World | January 19, 2026, Monday // 12:50
Tensions over Greenland have sparked a week of urgent diplomacy as European leaders scramble to formulate a unified response to U.S. threats of additional tariffs on countries that oppose American control of the territory. The escalating situation has raised concerns not only about EU–U.S. relations but also about broader NATO cohesion.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Trump’s threats as “completely wrong” and committed to pursuing a “pragmatic, sensible, sustained” resolution to the Greenland dispute. While refusing to suggest retaliatory tariffs against the United States, Starmer emphasized that a trade war would serve no one’s interests. He called on the UK to present a united front while navigating the complex crisis.

A series of meetings are planned alongside the World Economic Forum in Davos, followed by an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels. European ambassadors began preliminary discussions, reviewing potential countermeasures. Proposed actions include a €93 billion package of retaliatory measures and activation of the Anti-Coercion Instrument, a tool designed to impose wider economic countermeasures that has never before been used.

The announcement of possible U.S. tariffs prompted immediate reactions in European markets. Major indices opened lower, with France’s CAC 40 down 1.28%, Germany’s DAX down 1.02%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 down 0.27%. Spain’s IBEX 35 fell 0.59% and Italy’s FTSE MIB dropped 1.43%, while the broader STOXX 600 index slipped 0.87%. European automakers were hit particularly hard: the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index lost over 2%, reaching a 52-week low. BMW shares fell 4.10%, Volkswagen dropped 3.43%, and Volvo declined 2.21%. Luxury goods also suffered, with the STOXX Europe Luxury 10 down nearly 3%. Conversely, safe-haven assets surged, with gold climbing over 1.66% to nearly $4,700 per ounce and silver surpassing $94 as investors sought refuge from market volatility.

During a press conference, Starmer emphasized the importance of calm, measured responses. He clarified that he does not believe Trump is seriously considering military action against Greenland, asserting that the dispute can be resolved through discussion. Starmer explained he had personally clarified the nature of European troop deployments to Greenland with Trump, noting the presence of forces is intended to counter potential threats from Russia rather than oppose the United States.

Starmer also reiterated that the UK does not need to choose between supporting Europe or maintaining strong ties with the U.S., a position he has consistently held. He discouraged political grandstanding over the issue, praising measured approaches like that of Kemi Badenoch, and warning that performative gestures offer no benefit to ordinary citizens whose jobs and security rely on stable international relations.

Separately, Starmer touched on domestic concerns, highlighting plans to restrict screen time for children under five and evaluating potential social media restrictions for teenagers under 16. He framed these measures as part of a broader effort to protect children from negative digital impacts, drawing on international examples including Australia.

The broader geopolitical context adds further complexity. UN Secretary-General António Guterres criticized the U.S. approach to global cooperation, stating that Washington increasingly prioritizes power over international law, and warning that the UN Security Council no longer reflects global representation nor operates effectively in managing international crises.

The Greenland situation thus represents a multifaceted challenge: it tests European unity, NATO alliances, international trade stability, and the interplay of domestic and global political pressures, with financial markets already feeling the strain.

