Bulgaria Sets Fines Up to €3,585 for Shops Refusing Euro Change

In Bulgaria, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) has clarified that traders who refuse to return change in euros can face fines ranging from 600 to 7,000 leva (approximately €307–€3,585). Alexander Kolyachev, the acting chairman of the CPCo, made the announcement during a press briefing at the Council of Ministers’ Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism.

Kolyachev emphasized that all businesses are expected to comply with the law within the next two to three weeks, ensuring that change is given in euros. Returns in leva are allowed only when euro coins or banknotes are insufficient. “When such violations occur, the law provides for sanctions,” he noted.

The CPCo has already opened numerous proceedings based on complaints and citizen signals, many of which concern retailers refusing to give euro change. These issues have been reported both in major retail chains and in smaller stores, including those in remote towns and villages.

Kolyachev added that inspections continue in close cooperation with the National Revenue Agency, and authorities are committed to strict enforcement, even though only a few days remain before the end of Bulgaria’s dual circulation period of lev and euro.