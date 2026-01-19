Bulgaria Sets Fines Up to €3,585 for Shops Refusing Euro Change

Over 3,200 Euro Law Inspections in Bulgaria Reveal Less Than 10% Violations
Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has carried out more than 3,200 inspections under the Euro Law, with detected violations remaining below 10 percent
In Bulgaria, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) has clarified that traders who refuse to return change in euros can face fines ranging from 600 to 7,000 leva (approximately €307–€3,585). Alexander Kolyachev, the acting chairman of the CPCo, made the announcement during a press briefing at the Council of Ministers’ Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism.
Kolyachev emphasized that all businesses are expected to comply with the law within the next two to three weeks, ensuring that change is given in euros. Returns in leva are allowed only when euro coins or banknotes are insufficient. “When such violations occur, the law provides for sanctions,” he noted.
The CPCo has already opened numerous proceedings based on complaints and citizen signals, many of which concern retailers refusing to give euro change. These issues have been reported both in major retail chains and in smaller stores, including those in remote towns and villages.
Kolyachev added that inspections continue in close cooperation with the National Revenue Agency, and authorities are committed to strict enforcement, even though only a few days remain before the end of Bulgaria’s dual circulation period of lev and euro.
On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, weather conditions in Bulgaria will gradually stabilize. The wind will ease and turn from the southeast, while sunshine will dominate most of the day
Bulgaria is bracing for the peak of this season’s flu, which health authorities expect to occur at the end of January. Currently, officials say there is no need to declare a nationwide epidemic, according to Health Minister Silvi Kirilov
Authorities in Bulgaria are advising both citizens and traders to ensure they have sufficient euro banknotes and coins ahead of the end of the dual currency period
Starting today, students in Dobrich are shifting to remote learning as regional authorities implement additional measures to curb the spread of influenza
“Euro” has been named the most emblematic word in Bulgaria for 2025, according to the latest survey by the popular language platform “Kak se pishe” (“How to spell?”)
Bulgaria has formally submitted its candidacy for UNESCO recognition of its yogurt, joining Romania and Turkey in the initiative. The evaluation process is already underway, with an assessment of Bulgaria’s application expected this autumn.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence