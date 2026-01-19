Countdown to February: Prepare Your Euros as Dual Currency Ends in Bulgaria!

Authorities in Bulgaria are advising both citizens and traders to ensure they have sufficient euro banknotes and coins ahead of the end of the dual currency period, stressing that all necessary conditions for exchanging levs into euros have been put in place. The warning came from Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and head of the Coordination Center of the Euro Mechanism, during a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

Ivanov reminded that the dual circulation of lev and euro will conclude on January 31, 2026. From February 1 onward, the euro will become the sole legal tender across the country. He emphasized that commercial banks will continue to exchange levs for euros without fees until mid-2026, and the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will offer this service indefinitely. Individuals exchanging up to €5,000 (approximately 9,779 BGN) need only show an ID, while larger amounts require a declaration.

Currently, the BNB has already collected 48.3% of the lev money supply. Ivanov noted that the integration of euros into Bulgaria’s currency circulation is progressing more smoothly than initially expected. Regional centers, coordinated through mayors or deputy mayors, are available for citizens to report issues, including any complications beyond the scope of the Euro Introduction Act.

In addition, between February 5 and 9, Bulgarian Post branches processed 22,000 currency conversion operations, highlighting active participation from the public in the early stages of the euro transition. The authorities continue to encourage preparation to avoid last-minute pressure and ensure a seamless changeover.