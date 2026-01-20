From Machinery to Food: A Look at Bulgaria’s Most Exported Goods Outside the EU

Over 3,200 Euro Law Inspections in Bulgaria Reveal Less Than 10% Violations
During the first eleven months of 2025, Bulgaria’s exports to countries outside the European Union reached 27.55 billion leva (€14.1 billion), marking a slight decline of 2.1% compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
The largest portion of these exports consists of machinery, equipment, and vehicles, which totaled 5.46 billion leva (€2.8 billion), showing a modest increase of 0.7% from the previous year. Products classified by material type, including metals, metal goods, and construction materials, followed with exports worth 4.89 billion leva (€2.5 billion).
A standout performance in 2025 came from the “Miscellaneous Finished Products” category, which surged by 49.7% to 3.98 billion leva (€2.0 billion). This growth reflects rising demand for Bulgarian manufactured goods and products with higher added value.
Other sectors experienced mixed results. Food and live animals reached 3.85 billion leva (€2.0 billion) but fell by 12.7%, while chemical substances and products declined by 4.5% to 3.53 billion leva (€1.8 billion). The most significant drop was recorded in mineral fuels, oils, and related products, which fell by 38.6% to 2.48 billion leva (€1.3 billion).
Bulgaria’s main export destinations outside the EU are Turkey, the United States, Serbia, North Macedonia, China, Algeria, and the United Kingdom, collectively accounting for nearly half of third-country exports. Turkey remains the largest market with 5.35 billion leva (€2.7 billion) in exports, followed by the United States at 1.74 billion leva (€0.9 billion), North Macedonia at 1.33 billion leva (€0.68 billion), and Algeria, where exports grew by over 26%.
Overall, Bulgaria’s exports are dominated by machinery, industrial products, raw materials, and finished goods, with an increasing share of higher-value processed products. While the total volume of exports fell slightly in 2025, several sectors and markets show strong growth potential, which could be instrumental for Bulgaria’s future economic development.
