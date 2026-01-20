Bulgaria Among EU Leaders as House Prices Surge 156% Over Past Decade

Business » PROPERTIES | January 19, 2026, Monday // 13:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among EU Leaders as House Prices Surge 156% Over Past Decade Photo: Stella Ivanova

House prices across the European Union continued to rise steadily in 2025, according to the latest figures from Eurostat. In the third quarter of the year, property values increased by 5.5% compared to the same period in 2024, while rents rose by 3.1% year-on-year. On a quarterly basis, house prices grew by 1.6% compared to the second quarter, and rents by 0.9%.

Eurostat’s analysis shows that in the period around 2010–2011, the trajectories of house prices and rents were broadly aligned. Since then, however, they have diverged: rents have maintained stable and moderate growth, while property prices have experienced more pronounced fluctuations, with alternating phases of decline, stagnation, and rapid appreciation. Over the decade from 2015 to the third quarter of 2025, house prices across the EU increased by 63.6% in total, compared with a 21.1% rise in rents.

At the national level, among the 25 member states for which data are available, house prices have outpaced rent growth in nearly all cases. The sharpest increases were seen in Hungary, where property prices surged 275%, followed by Portugal (+169%), Lithuania (+162%), and Bulgaria (+156%). Finland stands out as the only EU country where house prices declined over the same period, falling by 2%.

In contrast to property prices, rents have increased in all 27 EU member states. The fastest rent growth was recorded in Hungary (+107%), followed by Lithuania (+85%), Slovenia (+76%), Poland (+75%), and Ireland (+74%).

