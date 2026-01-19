Trump Links Nobel Snub to U.S. Control of Greenland in Private Letter to Norway

World | January 19, 2026, Monday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Trump Links Nobel Snub to U.S. Control of Greenland in Private Letter to Norway

A letter reportedly from U.S. President Donald Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has raised alarm across European capitals after explicitly linking U.S. security interests, the Nobel Peace Prize, and American claims over Greenland. The correspondence, shared by PBS Newshour correspondent Nick Schifrin and circulated among European diplomats in Washington, was intended for heads of state and government, according to National Security Council staff instructions.

The letter begins with a grievance over the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded by a committee appointed by Norway’s parliament. Trump asserts that Norway’s decision not to grant him the prize for allegedly ending eight wars has changed his approach to global affairs. “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” he wrote.

Trump then shifts focus to Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory he has repeatedly argued the United States should acquire. In the letter, he questions Denmark’s legal and historical claim, framing the island’s vulnerability to Russia and China as justification for U.S. control. He writes, “Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.”

The letter further ties the issue to NATO, portraying American demands as a reciprocal expectation from allies. Trump claims, “I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States.”

The closing lines of the message assert that U.S. control over Greenland is critical for global security. “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Although neither the White House nor the Norwegian government has publicly commented, European officials confirmed that the letter’s circulation has triggered quiet consultations among NATO members, particularly with Denmark, given the sensitive geopolitical implications of Trump’s statements.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Trump, Norway, Greenland, Nobel

Related Articles:

Putin Invited to Trump’s 'Board of Peace' as US Seeks Billion-Dollar Contributions from Allies

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an official invitation, transmitted through diplomatic channels, to join the Gaza “Board of Peace,” an initiative launched by US President Donald Trump

World » Russia | January 19, 2026, Monday // 14:43

UK PM Pulls Back: Starmer Warns Against Escalation Amid Trump’s Greenland Threat

Tensions over Greenland have sparked a week of urgent diplomacy as European leaders scramble to formulate a unified response to U.S. threats of additional tariffs on countries that oppose American control of the territory

World | January 19, 2026, Monday // 12:50

Trade War Alarm: EU Readies Counterstrike as Trump Pushes for Greenland

European Union institutions and national governments are weighing a range of countermeasures in response to US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on European allies that oppose his push to bring Greenland under American control.

World » EU | January 19, 2026, Monday // 10:27

In Defiance of U.S., Canada Reaches Landmark Trade Agreement with China

Breaking with the United States’ previous approach, Canada announced it will cut its 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, in exchange for lower Chinese tariffs on Canadian agricultural exports. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the deal sets an initial

World | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 14:46

Bulgaria Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Offers National Support

Bulgaria endorses the launch of the second phase of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, which is backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803

Politics » Diplomacy | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 13:02

Trade War Looms as EU Responds to Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat

European Union ambassadors are preparing to hold an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on several European countries over their opposition to US efforts to acquire Greenland

World » EU | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 10:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Syria’s Kurds Retreat: Government Takes Full Control After Ceasefire Deal

The Syrian government has reached a ceasefire agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following several days of intense clashes in northeastern Syria.

World | January 19, 2026, Monday // 17:21

Romania Faces Historic Cold Snap as Temperatures Plunge to -21°C

Romania experienced its coldest Sunday morning in six decades, according to the National Meteorological Administration. The lowest temperature was recorded in Miercurea Ciuc in central Romania

World » Southeast Europe | January 19, 2026, Monday // 15:30

Putin Invited to Trump’s 'Board of Peace' as US Seeks Billion-Dollar Contributions from Allies

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an official invitation, transmitted through diplomatic channels, to join the Gaza “Board of Peace,” an initiative launched by US President Donald Trump

World » Russia | January 19, 2026, Monday // 14:43

UK PM Pulls Back: Starmer Warns Against Escalation Amid Trump’s Greenland Threat

Tensions over Greenland have sparked a week of urgent diplomacy as European leaders scramble to formulate a unified response to U.S. threats of additional tariffs on countries that oppose American control of the territory

World | January 19, 2026, Monday // 12:50

China’s Population Shrinks Again as Birth Rate Hits Record Low in 2025

China saw its birth rate hit a record low in 2025, as the country’s population declined for the fourth consecutive year, raising concerns about long-term demographic and economic pressures for the world’s second-largest economy,

World | January 19, 2026, Monday // 11:17

Trade War Alarm: EU Readies Counterstrike as Trump Pushes for Greenland

European Union institutions and national governments are weighing a range of countermeasures in response to US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on European allies that oppose his push to bring Greenland under American control.

World » EU | January 19, 2026, Monday // 10:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria