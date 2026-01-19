Trump Links Nobel Snub to U.S. Control of Greenland in Private Letter to Norway

A letter reportedly from U.S. President Donald Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has raised alarm across European capitals after explicitly linking U.S. security interests, the Nobel Peace Prize, and American claims over Greenland. The correspondence, shared by PBS Newshour correspondent Nick Schifrin and circulated among European diplomats in Washington, was intended for heads of state and government, according to National Security Council staff instructions.

The letter begins with a grievance over the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded by a committee appointed by Norway’s parliament. Trump asserts that Norway’s decision not to grant him the prize for allegedly ending eight wars has changed his approach to global affairs. “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” he wrote.

Trump then shifts focus to Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory he has repeatedly argued the United States should acquire. In the letter, he questions Denmark’s legal and historical claim, framing the island’s vulnerability to Russia and China as justification for U.S. control. He writes, “Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.”

The letter further ties the issue to NATO, portraying American demands as a reciprocal expectation from allies. Trump claims, “I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States.”

The closing lines of the message assert that U.S. control over Greenland is critical for global security. “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Although neither the White House nor the Norwegian government has publicly commented, European officials confirmed that the letter’s circulation has triggered quiet consultations among NATO members, particularly with Denmark, given the sensitive geopolitical implications of Trump’s statements.