Bulgaria: Hair Salon in Burgas Sparks Outrage with Nearly 300% Price Surge

Business | January 19, 2026, Monday // 10:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Hair Salon in Burgas Sparks Outrage with Nearly 300% Price Surge

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has highlighted a series of pricing violations across the country, though overall they remain limited, according to Anna Miteva, the NRA’s Communications Director. Speaking on the program Nova TV, Miteva presented the most striking cases uncovered during recent inspections.

Among the most extreme examples is a hair salon in Burgas, where the cost of hair coloring reportedly soared by 291%. While the exact previous price was not disclosed, NRA calculations indicate a jump from roughly 30 leva (€15.30) to around 120 leva (€61.20), a dramatic increase far exceeding legally acceptable limits.

Miteva clarified that the Law on the Introduction of the Euro sets out which economic factors can justify price increases. These include rises in the minimum wage, electricity, water, stock exchange prices, and fuel costs. Personal choices, such as higher wages at a business’s discretion, do not constitute valid grounds for steep price hikes. “An increase of nearly 300% cannot be explained by a modest rise in the minimum wage,” she noted.

While the NRA cannot compel businesses to lower prices, violations are subject to fines. First-time offenses typically incur modest penalties of about 5,000 leva (€2,600), designed to avoid unnecessary suppression of business activity. Persistent noncompliance, however, can trigger intervention by the Consumer Protection Commission, with sanctions potentially reaching 200,000 leva (€102,000).

The NRA’s inspections extend to municipal and state-run entities as well. Recent findings include overpricing for burial plots and hall rentals. To date, more than 3,100 inspections have been completed, uncovering 177 violations - less than 10% of cases. Current fines total around 215,000 leva (€125,000) and are expected to rise to nearly 600,000 leva (€350,000).

The majority of violations involve food products, which account for roughly 87% of cases. Restaurants, bars, beauty salons, gyms, parking lots, car washes, and pharmacies have also been flagged for improper pricing practices. Many inspections are initiated based on citizen complaints and employ “mystery shoppers,” NRA officials explained. Inspectors purchase services anonymously, retaining receipts as evidence, after which businesses have five days to justify any price increases.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hair, salon, Bulgaria, price

Related Articles:

Over 3,200 Euro Law Inspections in Bulgaria Reveal Less Than 10% Violations

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has carried out more than 3,200 inspections under the Euro Law, with detected violations remaining below 10 percent

Business | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Businesses Adjust to the Euro: Early Challenges and Smooth Start

Bulgaria’s business sector entered the euro era with relatively limited disruption, thanks to early planning, coordinated communication and a clearly defined transition timetable

Business | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Inflation Slows in Bulgaria and Across the Euro Area in December

Annual inflation across the eurozone eased further in December, slipping below the European Central Bank’s 2 percent benchmark, according to updated data released by Eurostat

Business | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

After The President's Exit: Analysts Weigh the Political Shockwaves and What Comes Next for Bulgaria

Political analysts broadly agree that President Rumen Radev’s resignation is a calculated step tied directly to his expected entry into electoral politics

Politics | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 08:00

Wave of Reactions in Bulgaria After President Radev’s Surprise Resignation

The announcement by President Rumen Radev that he will step down from office and enter active politics triggered an immediate and wide-ranging political response across the spectrum, with parties interpreting his move both as an opportunity and as a direc

Politics | January 19, 2026, Monday // 21:00

Bulgaria After the President’s Resignation: What Comes Next Politically and Institutionally?

The announced resignation of President Rumen Radev in order to enter the electoral race opens a new phase in Bulgaria’s already complex political situation and raises a series of institutional and political questions about what follows next.

Politics | January 19, 2026, Monday // 20:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

From Machinery to Food: A Look at Bulgaria’s Most Exported Goods Outside the EU

During the first eleven months of 2025, Bulgaria’s exports to countries outside the European Union reached 27.55 billion leva (€14.1 billion), marking a slight decline of 2.1% compared to the same period in 2024

Business » Industry | January 19, 2026, Monday // 14:16

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders as House Prices Surge 156% Over Past Decade

House prices across the European Union continued to rise steadily in 2025, according to the latest figures from Eurostat

Business » Properties | January 19, 2026, Monday // 13:17

Bulgaria to Rely on Diaspora, Not Foreign Workers, for Labor Market Growth

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev addressed the issue of labor imports in parliament, stating that bringing in workers from non-EU countries is only a temporary solution.

Business » Industry | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 11:21

Bulgaria Says EU-Mercosur Deal Won’t Harm Its Economy

Bulgaria’s outgoing Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov has assured that the European Union’s trade deal with Mercosur will not negatively affect the country’s economy, pointing to the very limited trade between Bulgaria and the South American bloc.

Business » Finance | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 10:25

Bulgaria Maintains Europe’s Lowest Household Electricity Prices, Minister Says

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has firmly rejected claims by former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change" that Bulgaria’s inflation is driven by high household electricity prices

Business » Energy | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 14:40

Chairman of Bulgaria's Fiscal Council: Euro Transition Smooth, Prices Already Raised and Won’t Drop

Simeon Dyankov, chairman of Bulgaria’s Fiscal Council, has warned that price increases implemented by traders are likely to remain in place despite new laws and fines

Business » Finance | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 13:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria