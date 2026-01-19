Bulgaria: Hair Salon in Burgas Sparks Outrage with Nearly 300% Price Surge

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has highlighted a series of pricing violations across the country, though overall they remain limited, according to Anna Miteva, the NRA’s Communications Director. Speaking on the program Nova TV, Miteva presented the most striking cases uncovered during recent inspections.

Among the most extreme examples is a hair salon in Burgas, where the cost of hair coloring reportedly soared by 291%. While the exact previous price was not disclosed, NRA calculations indicate a jump from roughly 30 leva (€15.30) to around 120 leva (€61.20), a dramatic increase far exceeding legally acceptable limits.

Miteva clarified that the Law on the Introduction of the Euro sets out which economic factors can justify price increases. These include rises in the minimum wage, electricity, water, stock exchange prices, and fuel costs. Personal choices, such as higher wages at a business’s discretion, do not constitute valid grounds for steep price hikes. “An increase of nearly 300% cannot be explained by a modest rise in the minimum wage,” she noted.

While the NRA cannot compel businesses to lower prices, violations are subject to fines. First-time offenses typically incur modest penalties of about 5,000 leva (€2,600), designed to avoid unnecessary suppression of business activity. Persistent noncompliance, however, can trigger intervention by the Consumer Protection Commission, with sanctions potentially reaching 200,000 leva (€102,000).

The NRA’s inspections extend to municipal and state-run entities as well. Recent findings include overpricing for burial plots and hall rentals. To date, more than 3,100 inspections have been completed, uncovering 177 violations - less than 10% of cases. Current fines total around 215,000 leva (€125,000) and are expected to rise to nearly 600,000 leva (€350,000).

The majority of violations involve food products, which account for roughly 87% of cases. Restaurants, bars, beauty salons, gyms, parking lots, car washes, and pharmacies have also been flagged for improper pricing practices. Many inspections are initiated based on citizen complaints and employ “mystery shoppers,” NRA officials explained. Inspectors purchase services anonymously, retaining receipts as evidence, after which businesses have five days to justify any price increases.