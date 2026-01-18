Bulgaria Braces for Deep Freeze as Temperatures Drop to Minus 12 on Monday

January 18, 2026, Sunday
Bulgaria will face another day of severe winter conditions on Monday, January 19, with persistently low temperatures across the country and hazardous cold prompting a yellow weather warning nationwide.

Morning temperatures will be particularly harsh, dropping to between minus 12 and minus 7 degrees Celsius. Slightly milder conditions are expected in parts of southwestern Bulgaria and along the southern Black Sea coast. Daytime highs will remain low, ranging from around minus 8 degrees in northeastern regions to 4–5 degrees in the far southwest.

Cloud cover will be more pronounced over northern Bulgaria, where snowfall is expected in eastern areas. Southern Bulgaria will see predominantly clear skies, although some temporary cloud increases are possible during the night. Winds will be generally weak to moderate, blowing from the east, while eastern parts of the country will experience northerly winds.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny but sharply cold. An east-northeasterly wind, at times moderate to strong, will intensify the chill. Temperatures at around 1,200 meters elevation will reach approximately minus 3 degrees, while at 2,000 meters they will fall to about minus 9 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, northern areas will remain under dense cloud cover, with snowfall expected in some locations. The southern coastline will enjoy more sunshine. Maximum temperatures will vary from around minus 3 degrees in the north to about 2 degrees near Ahtopol. A moderate northerly wind will further lower the perceived temperature. Sea surface temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees, with waves reaching 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale.

Across much of the Balkan Peninsula, skies will be largely overcast, with light snowfall possible in the far eastern regions. Central Greece is also expected to see snow, while rain will be limited to areas along the Aegean coast. Clearer intervals are forecast for the northwest of the peninsula and later in the day for southern regions, as cold air continues to push in from the northeast.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

