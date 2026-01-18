Centuries of Tradition: Bulgarian Yogurt Seeks UNESCO Cultural Heritage Status

Bulgaria has formally submitted its candidacy for UNESCO recognition of its yogurt, joining Romania and Turkey in the initiative. The evaluation process is already underway, with an assessment of Bulgaria’s application expected this autumn.

The bid highlights the long-standing tradition and cultural significance of Bulgarian yogurt, a staple in Balkan daily life for centuries. The nomination emphasizes not only the time-honored fermentation methods but also the social and cultural context surrounding the product. Bulgarian yogurt is traditionally associated with health and well-being, and in local customs, it has been used both as a food and in rituals related to personal care, underscoring its cultural importance.

Experts point out the role of “friendly” bacteria in Bulgarian yogurt and honor the scientist who first identified them, connecting scientific heritage with culinary tradition. Cultural events, such as the Yogurt Festival in Momchilovtsi, celebrate the product’s flavor, regional identity, and Rhodope heritage, demonstrating its place in Bulgarian life beyond mere nutrition.

If UNESCO approves the application, Bulgaria will gain international recognition for one of its most emblematic foods. The product already enjoys protected designation of origin status, and listing on the UNESCO cultural heritage list would further reinforce its significance worldwide.